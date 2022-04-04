Trojans top Titans in five

PORTSMOUTH — The Portsmouth Trojans jumped out to an early lead and let junior pitcher Vinnie Lonardo settle in during Saturday’s non-league meeting against Notre Dame.

The Trojans scored six runs in the first inning and another four in the second — cruising to an 11-0 win in five innings at Hatcher Field.

“We hit the ball at times and were able to get guys in with the bat, but we really preach putting the ball in play and trying to get on base so we can take advantage of our speed,” Portsmouth coach Aaron Duncan said, afterwards. “We were able to do that today, steal bases, get some timely hits when we were able to get into scoring position.”

Six of the Trojans’ first seven batters reached base in the home half of the first. An RBI double by junior Amari Harmon scored senior Daewin Spence, giving Portsmouth a 3-0 lead.

Sophomore Nathaniel Berry drove in sophomore DeAndre Berry with an RBI single to give the Trojans a 6-0 edge.

Portsmouth benefited from five ND errors on the day and a lights out performance by Lonardo on the hill.

In five innings, Lonardo struck out 11 Titan batters, issued one walk and allowed three hits.

“Vinnie’s a left hander and he’s hard to catch because his ball moves so much. He’s explosive, throwing in the low 80’s,” Duncan said. “When he’s throwing strikes and in the zone, he’s hard to handle. Took him the first inning to get in rhythm, after that he really settled in did a good job of using his fast ball and cutter.

Notre Dame seniors Matt Boldman and Nate Johnson and junior Reagan Lester each had a hit apiece for the Titans.

The Titans (0-3) travel to East on Monday in SOC I play.

Portsmouth begins Ohio Valley Conference play with trips to Chesapeake and Rock Hill and will host South Point on Wednesday.

“Just need to sure up some things that have troubled us in these first couple of games defensively,” Duncan said. “Offensively we just have to keep working so we can put ourselves in position to have base runners throughout the game.”

***

BOX SCORE

Notre Dame 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 3 5

Portsmouth 6 4 1 0 X — 11 6 0

Notre Dame hitting

Dylan Seison 0-2

Ashton Whaley 0-1

Matt Boldman 1-2

Alex Cassidy 0-2

Nate Johnson 1-2

Reagan Lester 1-2

Braidan Shepherd 0-2

Brock Shepherd 0-2

Myles Phillips 0-1

Hunter McNutt 0-1

Alex Stiles 0-1

Portsmouth hitting

Drew Roe 0-0, 2R, BB

Tyler Duncan 0-2, 2R

Daewin Spence 1-2, 2R, RBI, BB

Reade Pendleton 1-3, R, RBI

Amari Harmon 1-3, R, 2RBI

Zach Roth 1-2, R

Haidyn Griffith 0-1

DeAndre Berry 0-2, 2R, BB

Vinnie Lonardo 0-1, BB

Nathaniel Berry 2-2, RBI

Pitching

Reagan Lester (ND) 4IP, 6H, 7ER, 4BB, 2K

Vinnie Lonardo (P) 5IP, 3H, 1BB, 11K

Portsmouth junior Vinnie Lonardo (9) allowed three hits and struck out 11 during the Trojans’ non-league win over Notre Dame on Saturday. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/04/web1_Vinnie-Lonardo-_-PHS-ND.jpg Portsmouth junior Vinnie Lonardo (9) allowed three hits and struck out 11 during the Trojans’ non-league win over Notre Dame on Saturday. Jacob Smith | Daily Times Portsmouth junior Amari Harmon (15) had a Trojans’ team-best two RBI in Saturday’s 11-0 win over Notre Dame in non-league play. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/04/web1_Amari-Harmon-_-PHS-ND.jpg Portsmouth junior Amari Harmon (15) had a Trojans’ team-best two RBI in Saturday’s 11-0 win over Notre Dame in non-league play. Jacob Smith | Daily Times

Portsmouth set to begin league play

By Jacob Smith [email protected]

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 370-0713 ext. 1930, by email at [email protected], or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT © 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

