Valley High School athletic director and former head football coach Darren Crabtree was honored by the Valley Local Schools Board of Education for his 32 seasons as head coach inside the Indians' new athletic facility, which will serve all sports. The plaque hanging inside the facility reads, "Coach Crabtree has left an everlasting impression on hundreds of young men that have been involved with the Valley High School Football program over the past 32 years. His dedication to the program and players is second to none and is recognized and admired by the Board of Education, Administration, staff, and community members. His tenure as Head Coach built a respected program throughout the state of Ohio. The numbers below reflect his success as a coach; numbers alone cannot describe the impact on the Valley School District and community. 32 years as Head Football Coach (1990-2021), 240-112 record, 10 SOC I and II Championships, 8 undefeated regular seasons, 40 consecutive regular season wins, 12 OHSAA Playoff appearances, 14-12 Playoff Record, Final Four Appearance in 2014." Jacob Smith | Daily Times