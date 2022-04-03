Posted on by

SPRING SCOREBOARD — April 2


Baseball

Portsmouth 11, Notre Dame 0 (5 innings)

West 6, Coal Grove 4

Jackson 4, Minford 3

Warren 8, Minford 5

Fort Loramie 10, Wheelersburg 6 (at VA Memorial Stadium)

Manchester 15, East 0

Manchester 14, East 2

Fairfield 3, South Point 2

Softball

New Boston 14, West Union 0 (5 innings)

West Union 7, New Boston 5

Wheelersburg 20, Bloom-Carroll 0 (at Groveport)

Teays Valley 10, Wheelersburg 5 (at Groveport)

Southeastern 11, Green 3

Southeastern 11, Green 0

Whiteoak 22, East 4

Whiteoak 21, East 10

Vinton County 13, Northwest 3

Vinton County 12, Northwest 8

Washington Court House 11, Western 0

Washington Court House 18, Western 0

Fairfield 13, South Point 0

Fairland 6, Coal Grove 0

Gallia Academy at Oak Hill, canceled

