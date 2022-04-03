SPRING SCOREBOARD — April 2
Baseball
Portsmouth 11, Notre Dame 0 (5 innings)
West 6, Coal Grove 4
Jackson 4, Minford 3
Warren 8, Minford 5
Fort Loramie 10, Wheelersburg 6 (at VA Memorial Stadium)
Manchester 15, East 0
Manchester 14, East 2
Fairfield 3, South Point 2
Softball
New Boston 14, West Union 0 (5 innings)
West Union 7, New Boston 5
Wheelersburg 20, Bloom-Carroll 0 (at Groveport)
Teays Valley 10, Wheelersburg 5 (at Groveport)
Southeastern 11, Green 3
Southeastern 11, Green 0
Whiteoak 22, East 4
Whiteoak 21, East 10
Vinton County 13, Northwest 3
Vinton County 12, Northwest 8
Washington Court House 11, Western 0
Washington Court House 18, Western 0
Fairfield 13, South Point 0
Fairland 6, Coal Grove 0
Gallia Academy at Oak Hill, canceled