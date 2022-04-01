Posted on by

SPRING SCOREBOARD — April 1


Baseball

Valley 13, South Webster 2 (5 innings)

Minford 15, Waverly 5 (6 innings)

West 13, Northwest 2 (5 innings)

Oak Hill 15, Eastern 5 (5 innings)

Clay 8, Green 7

Symmes Valley 15, New Boston 2 (5 innings)

Ironton St. Joe 15, East 2 (5 innings)

Gallia Academy 2, Ironton 1

Western at Notre Dame, ppd.

Softball

Wheelersburg 13, Portsmouth 0 (5 innings)

Portsmouth West 11, Northwest 0 (5 innings)

Minford 8, Waverly 7

Clay 12, Green 2 (6 innings)

Valley 7, South Webster 3

Symmes Valley 11, New Boston 4

Eastern 11, Oak Hill 8

Ironton 11, Rock Hill 0

Western at Notre Dame, ppd.

Wayne (W. Va.) at Coal Grove, canceled

