SPRING SCOREBOARD — April 1
Baseball
Valley 13, South Webster 2 (5 innings)
Minford 15, Waverly 5 (6 innings)
West 13, Northwest 2 (5 innings)
Oak Hill 15, Eastern 5 (5 innings)
Clay 8, Green 7
Symmes Valley 15, New Boston 2 (5 innings)
Ironton St. Joe 15, East 2 (5 innings)
Gallia Academy 2, Ironton 1
Western at Notre Dame, ppd.
Softball
Wheelersburg 13, Portsmouth 0 (5 innings)
Portsmouth West 11, Northwest 0 (5 innings)
Minford 8, Waverly 7
Clay 12, Green 2 (6 innings)
Valley 7, South Webster 3
Symmes Valley 11, New Boston 4
Eastern 11, Oak Hill 8
Ironton 11, Rock Hill 0
Western at Notre Dame, ppd.
Wayne (W. Va.) at Coal Grove, canceled