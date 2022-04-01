Pirates blank Tigers in SOC II

WHEELERSBURG — This time, the stress wasn’t as much — or even at all — for the Wheelersburg High School softball squad.

That’s because the Pirates, playing the visiting Waverly Tigers on Thursday in a Southern Ohio Conference Division II makeup matchup from Monday, posted a 14-0 shutout at Gene Bennett Park — in just their second game for this 2022 campaign.

On Wednesday, with temperatures topping out in the mid-80s, the Pirates played come-from-behind to edge the South Webster Jeeps 6-5 in nine innings in a key early-season SOC II tilt.

Wheelersburg was behind from the first inning onward —until tying it at 5-5 in the top of the seventh, before seizing the lead for good in the extra-inning ninth.

Sydney Skiver with a two-run home run in the seventh and Macee Eaton with a leadoff solo shot in the last made the difference.

No such drama Thursday, as the Pirates plated a run in the first —followed by two in the second, five in the third and finally sixth in the fourth.

The contest was called following the fifth inning with the 10-run mercy rule.

Kaylynn Carter pitched for the Pirates, and only allowed one hit with three walks while striking out 10 Tigers in going the distance.

Catie Boggs’ big day include four runs scored —but going 3-for-4 with a home run shy of hitting for the cycle.

The freshman finished with a triple, a double, a single and a walk —and drove home four runs.

Wheelersburg wound up with a dozen hits, including 2-for-3 games by Skiver, Lyndsay Heimbach and Rileigh Lang.

Lang tripled and singled and Heimbach doubled, singled and walked —as Heimbach had three runs batted in and Lang one.

Heimbach and Skiver scored two runs apiece, as the Pirates played at Portsmouth on Friday for an important early non-league affair.

