3 from county lead all-Ohio way

SCIOTO COUNTY — Apparently, points do matter — at least if you want to reach the highest of ceilings for the all-Ohio boys basketball teams.

At least that’s what Scioto County’s boys needed to accomplish.

With four county representatives averaging at least 20 points per game, one earned second-team accolades, two more for third-team honors and another for Special Mention —as the 2022 all-Ohio units in Division III and IV were announced on Monday.

Green’s Levi Sampson was a second-team honoree in Division IV, as the six-foot and four-inch junior double-double machine muscled for a massive 26.4 points per game —to supplement 14 rebounds per bout.

Joining him higher than Special Mention, and also from Division IV, was New Boston senior Grady Jackson —the only Tiger starter from that memorable 2021 regional championship squad which did NOT make all-Ohio honors.

Jackson, a six-foot tall senior, garnered 23.7 points per game —as he was joined on the third team by fellow Southern Ohio Conference Division I standout Kolten Miller of Western (6-2, sr., 14.7 ppg).

As for Division III, a pair of Minford Falcons flourished as all-Ohioans — those being third-team all-state senior Trenton Zimmerman and freshman Special Mention Myles Montgomery.

Zimmerman and Montgomery made good for a 1-2 Falcons’ scoring punch, as the 6-4 Zimmerman went off at 22.1 points per game —while the 5-10 Montgomery muscled for 20.3.

Of that aforementioned fivesome, Sampson was a Division IV Special Mention selection last season (2020-2021) —while Zimmerman made Division III Honorable Mention last winter.

The annual all-Ohio boys basketball teams, as this is officially the fifth season for such, are selected by an Ohio Prep Sports Writers Association panel — with the Associated Press no longer affiliated with ANY all-district and/or all-Ohio teams.

All players which make first-team all-district automatically earn — AT LEAST — Special Mention all-Ohio, while all second-team all-district selections automatically make Honorable Mention all-state.

Traditionally, the all-Ohio teams were announced during the week of the respective gender’s state tournament — but with the coronavirus situation hanging over Ohio high school basketball for the past two years, the OPSWA panel has elected to release the lists at later dates.

The top-30 point-gatherers are named all-Ohio for each division, as 10 are voted upon by the OPSWA panel to first team, 10 more to the second team and finally another 10 to the third team.

Joining Jackson and Sampson on the all-state club from Division IV — and also representing Scioto County — were South Webster senior Trae Zimmerman, Notre Dame senior Johnathan Strickland and Valley junior George Arnett.

Zimmerman was Special Mention a season ago, while Strickland and Arnett were both Honorable Mention picks.

Miller made the third team for his first all-Ohio honor —as 6-3 Symmes Valley sophomore Brayden Webb was Special Mention.

Both Symmes Valley and Western were the SOC I co-champions this year, while Western went on to finish as Region 15 runner-up.

For Honorable Mention, Valley sophomore Jace Copley, South Webster freshman Eli Roberts and Notre Dame senior Jermaine Powell repped Scioto County —while Western senior Noah Whitt and Symmes Valley senior Levi Best did the same for the SOC I co-champs.

All five were all-Ohio first-timers.

Speaking of fivesomes, senior Dariyonne Bryant of Portsmouth, junior Kenny Sanderlin of Portsmouth, senior Eli Swords of Wheelersburg, senior Jesse Dixon of West and sophomore Connor Lintz of Northwest were all first-time all-staters —and all on Division III Honorable Mention.

Aiden Porter of Fairland, the two-time Division III Southeast District Player of the Year, landed first-team honors.

In Division II, Waverly senior Trey Robertson — the 5-11 guard who averaged 25 points per game — was a first-team choice for the second straight season, after twice earning Southeast District Division II Player of the Year.

Robertson repeated as at least a 25 points per game scorer, and three-peated as a Division II all-Ohio performer.

He averaged 21-and-a-half points per game as a sophomore, making third team two years back.

His father, Waverly head coach Travis Robertson, was voted as the Division II Coach of the Year —as the talented and highly-touted Tigers not only captured the outright SOC II championship, but won the Region 7 crown.

It was Waverly’s first state tournament in boys basketball since 1970 —when the Ohio High School Athletic Association classified its divisions as “A”, “AA” and “AAA”.

Robertson’s Tiger teammate, 6-5 senior big man Will Futhey, was Honorable Mention.

For a complete list of the 2021-22 boys basketball all-Ohio honorees (Divisions III & IV), please see Saturday’s edition of The Portsmouth Daily Times.

For the second consecutive season, Waverly’s Trey Robertson (4) captured Division II first-team all-Ohio honors from the Ohio Prep Sports Writers Association. His father, Waverly’s Travis Robertson, was named the Division II Coach of the Year. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/04/web1_All-Ohio-Robertsons.jpg For the second consecutive season, Waverly’s Trey Robertson (4) captured Division II first-team all-Ohio honors from the Ohio Prep Sports Writers Association. His father, Waverly’s Travis Robertson, was named the Division II Coach of the Year. Courtesy of John Futhey Minford’s Trenton Zimmerman (1) claimed Division III third-team all-Ohio honors from the Ohio Prep Sports Writers Association. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/04/web1_All-Ohio-Zimmerman-1.jpg Minford’s Trenton Zimmerman (1) claimed Division III third-team all-Ohio honors from the Ohio Prep Sports Writers Association. Ed Litteral | Daily Times New Boston’s Grady Jackson (2) earned Division IV third-team all-Ohio honors from the Ohio Prep Sports Writers Association. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/04/web1_All-Ohio-Jackson-.jpg New Boston’s Grady Jackson (2) earned Division IV third-team all-Ohio honors from the Ohio Prep Sports Writers Association. Courtesy of Tim Gearhart Green’s Levi Sampson (2) made Division IV second-team all-Ohio honors from the Ohio Prep Sports Writers Association. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/04/web1_All-Ohio-Sampson-.jpg Green’s Levi Sampson (2) made Division IV second-team all-Ohio honors from the Ohio Prep Sports Writers Association. Courtesy of Tim Gearhart

Green, Jackson, Zimmerman higher than Special Mention

By Paul Boggs [email protected]

Reach Paul Boggs at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1926, by email at [email protected], or on Twitter @paulboggssports © 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

