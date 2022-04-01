Tartans walk off season opener

SCIOTOVILLE —Entering the bottom of the seventh inning on Wednesday, and trailing 7-5, the host East Tartans plated three runs to overcome a late deficit — winning their baseball season opener 8-7 over visiting Green in SOC I play.

With one out and the game tied, East sophomore Brandon Winston singled to score senior Leviticus Justice as the game-winning run.

Sophomore Chris Escamilla singled to tie the game, scoring junior Ethan Rase from second base.

Winston, Escamilla and Zander Cooke combined for six of the Tartans’ 12 hits.

Rase was the winning pitcher, allowing one hit and one earned run in three innings pitched.

Green saw a combined eight hits from freshmen Landon Kimbler, Landon Lewis and Quincy Merrill and sophomore Nathaniel Brannigan.

The Bobcats (0-4) scored six runs in the first three innings to take a 6-2 lead through two-and-a-half frames.

East traveled to Ironton St. Joe on Friday in SOC I play.

Green was at Clay on Friday in SOC I play.

***

BOX SCORE

Green 4 1 1 0 1 0 0 — 7 9 6

East 1 1 0 0 3 0 3 — 8 12 3

Green hitting

Quincy Merrill 2-5, R, 2RBI

Landon Kimbler 2-4, R

Nathaniel Brannigan 2-2, 2R, 2RBI, 3BB

Blake Smith 0-4, $, BB

Landon Lewis 2-4, 2RBI

Austin Ray 0-4

Brody Stapleton 0-2, BB

Ace Thompson 0-1

Trevor Sparks 1-4, R

Braxton Conschafsky 0-1, R

East hitting

Cameron Justice 0-3, R

Kaiden Huston 0-2

Kevin Billings 1-2, R

Landehn Pernell 1-4, 2R, RBI

Ethan Rase 1-4, 2R, RBI

Chris Escamilla 2-4, 2RBI

Leviticus Justice 1-3, R, RBI, BB

Zander Cooke 2-4, R

Brandon Winston 3-4, RBI

Dustin Bailey 1-3, RBI

Pitching

Nathaniel Brannigan (G) 6.1 IP, 12H, 5ER, 2BB, 6K (L)

Landehn Pernell (E) 4IP, 8H, 6ER, 7BB, 8K

Ethan Rase (E) 1H, 1ER, 2BB, 6K (W)

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/04/web1_East_Logo-2.jpeg

Staff Report

© 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

© 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved