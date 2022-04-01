Kimbler scores go-ahead run for Green

SCIOTOVILLE — The Green Lady Bobcats won their season opener over the East Lady Tartans in SOC I softball play on Wednesday — by a count of 7-6.

With two outs in the top of the seventh, senior Kasey Kimbler scored on a passed ball to break a 6-6 tie — and put Green in front.

Kimbler went 4-of-4 at the plate with two runs scored and a pair of RBI.

Green had 11 hits as a team, including two apiece by senior Adriah Barber and junior Kyleigh McIntyre.

Emily Brady, another senior, scored three Bobcat runs —and walked twice.

Barber and Brady both had an RBI apiece.

Senior Gracie Daniels earned the win for the Lady Bobcats in the circle, going seven innings, allowing seven hits and five earned runs — while striking out 10 Lady Tartan batters.

East seniors Mia Caldwell and Felicia Smith both had two hits apiece in the contest.

Smith and sophomore Hayleigh Howard each had two RBI for the Lady Tartans.

BOX SCORE

Green 2 0 1 3 0 0 1 — 7 11 0

East 4 0 0 0 2 0 0 — 6 7 0

Green hitting

Emily Brady 1-2, 3R, RBI, 2BB

Adriah Barber 2-4, R, RBI

Kasey Kimbler 4-4, 2R, 2RBI

Kailyn Neal 0-4

Gracie Daniels 0-4

Ryleigh McDavid 1-4

Kyleigh McIntyre 2-4

Camryn Pierson 0-3

Heaven Mattingly 1-3, R

East hitting

Bailey Guido 0-4

Keeley Monroe 1-3, 2R

Mia Caldwell 2-2, 2R

Felicia Smith 2-3, R, 2RBI

Brooklyn Price 0-3

Adrianna Hufferd 1-3, R

Hayleigh Howard 1-3, 2RBI

Madison Fitzgerald 0-3

Karleigh Lennox 0-3

Pitching

Gracie Daniels (G) 7IP, 7H, 5ER, BB 10K (W)

Karleigh Lennox (E) 7IP, 11H, 6ER, 2BB, 6K (L)

