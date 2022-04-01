Lady Trojans top Minford 12-5

MINFORD — The Portsmouth Lady Trojans earned a 12-5 road win over host Minford in Thursday’s non-league softball meeting.

Sophomore Olivia Dickerson led the 2-0 Lady Trojans with a pair of hits and a game-high five RBI.

Dickerson gave Portsmouth a 7-0 lead in the top of the fourth with a three-run home run.

Senior Madison Perry gave Portsmouth a 9-0 lead with a two-run homer in the top of the fifth, scoring senior Olivia Ramey — who scored a game-best three times.

Portsmouth totaled 11 hits as a team — two apiece by sophomore Emily Cheatham, Ramey, Perry, Dickerson and Madison Ankrom.

Ayonna Carr collected the other hit.

Senior Faith Phillips earned the win for the Lady Trojans, pitching four innings and allowing one hit and two walks.

Minford had RBI from Joey Neal, Kaylee Essman, Harley Lute and Lorelei Martin in the contest.

Minford hosted Waverly on Friday, while Portsmouth had its home opener against Wheelersburg on Friday.

***

BOX SCORE

Portsmouth 0 4 0 3 2 3 0 — 12 11 5

Minford 0 0 0 0 3 0 2 — 5 6 4

Portsmouth hitting

Emily Cheatham 2-5, 2R, 3RBI

Olivia Ramey 2-4, 3R, RBI, BB

Madison Perry 2-3, 3R, 2RBI, 2BB

Olivia Dickerson 2-4, R, 5RBI

Faith Phillips 0-5

Katie Born 0-3, R, 2BB

Ayonna Carr 1-3, R, BB

Sydney Johnson 0-1

Madison Ankrom 2-5, R

Kyndal Kearns 0-4

Minford hitting

Miranda Johnson 1-3, R, BB

Joey Neal 0-3, 2R, RBI, BB

Kaylee Essman 1-4, RBI

Harley Lute 1-3, R, RBI, BB

Paige Martin 0-4

Lorelei Martin 2-4, RBI

Olivia Neu 0-1

Kortney Cooper 0-2, BB

Addy Akers 1-3, R

Sadie Hatfield 0-2

Pitching

Faith Phillips (P) 4IP, 1H, 0ER, 2BB, 3K (W)

Olivia Dickerson (P) 3IP, 5H, 2ER, 2BB, 3K

Addy Akers (M) 7IP, 11H, 7ER, 6BB, 4K

© 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

