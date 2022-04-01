SPRING SCOREBOARD — March 31
Baseball
Portsmouth 27, Georgetown 0 (4 innings)
Ironton 2, Wheelersburg 1
Coal Grove 14, Green 0 (5 innings)
Eastern 15, East 5 (5 innings)
Ironton St. Joe 22, Tolsia 2 (5 innings)
Gallia Academy 12, Paint Valley 2
South Gallia at Oak Hill, canceled
Softball
Portsmouth 12, Minford 5
Wheelersburg 14, Waverly 0 (5 innings)
West 5, Gallia Academy 0
Western 7, Piketon 5
Rock Hill 7, Green 0
Eastern 13, East 5
Oak Hill 14, South Gallia 4
Fairland 12, Symmes Valley 1 (5 innings)
Ironton 11, Huntington (W.Va.) 0
Coal Grove 9, Russell (Ky.) 8
Southeastern 10, South Point 7
Clay at Jackson, canceled
Grace Christian at Chesapeake