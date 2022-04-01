Posted on by

SPRING SCOREBOARD — March 31


photo

SPRING SCOREBOARD — March 31

Baseball

Portsmouth 27, Georgetown 0 (4 innings)

Ironton 2, Wheelersburg 1

Coal Grove 14, Green 0 (5 innings)

Eastern 15, East 5 (5 innings)

Ironton St. Joe 22, Tolsia 2 (5 innings)

Gallia Academy 12, Paint Valley 2

South Gallia at Oak Hill, canceled

Softball

Portsmouth 12, Minford 5

Wheelersburg 14, Waverly 0 (5 innings)

West 5, Gallia Academy 0

Western 7, Piketon 5

Rock Hill 7, Green 0

Eastern 13, East 5

Oak Hill 14, South Gallia 4

Fairland 12, Symmes Valley 1 (5 innings)

Ironton 11, Huntington (W.Va.) 0

Coal Grove 9, Russell (Ky.) 8

Southeastern 10, South Point 7

Clay at Jackson, canceled

Grace Christian at Chesapeake

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/04/web1_bww-logo_pms_horiz1-1.jpg