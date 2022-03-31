Panthers best Tigers in home opener

ROSEMOUNT — The Clay Panthers earned their first win of the season on Wednesday — defeating the visiting New Boston Tigers 17-5 in five innings in SOC I play.

It was a game of firsts on the Panthers’ home field — the first game for the Tigers’ varsity baseball program since 2015 and the first victory for Panthers first-year head coach Kylon Crabtree.

Clay jumped out to an 11-0 lead through two innings — thanks in large part to a nine-run bottom of the second.

New Boston scored five runs by game’s end, adding a pair of runs in the top of the third and fifth and a run in the fourth.

Needing at least four runs in the home-half of the fourth to enforce the OHSAA’s mercy rule, the Panthers plated six runs to take a 17-3 lead into the top of the fifth.

Senior Carson Porginski led Clay at the plate, going 2-of-4 with a pair of RBI and two runs scored.

NB junior Myles Beasley had a pair of hits for the Tigers in their debut, as well as an RBI.

Clay (1-1) hosts Green on Friday, while the Tigers (0-1) host Symmes Valley on Friday in their home opener at Millbrook Park.

Both are SOC I games.

***

BOX SCORE

New Boston 0 0 2 1 2 — 5 4 5

Clay 2 9 0 6 X — 17 7 4

New Boston hitting

Brady Voiers 0-2, BB

Luke Henson 0-3

Myles Beasley 2-3, R, RBI

Dylan Scherer 1-3

Mark Rivers 0-1, R, BB

Seth Perry 0-1, BB

Ector Brady 0-1, BB

Josiah Bower 0-0, BB

Jayse Tabor 0-2, R

Brahdan Litteral 1-1, 2R, RBI, BB

Clay hitting

Carson Porginski 2-4, 2R, 2RBI, BB

Evan Balestra 1-1, 3R, 3BB

Mitchell King 0-3, R, 2RBI

Drew Zuefle 1-2, 3R, 2RBI

Breylen Holsinger 0-1

Malachi Loper 0-2, 2R, 2BB

Hayden Moore 1-1, R, 2BB

Charlie Swartz 0-1

Damone Sparks 0-2, R, RBI

Derrick Hammond 0-0, BB

Carson Holschuh 0-0, R, BB

Isaiah Whitt 0-0, R, RBI, BB

Gaige Shorter 1-2, 2RBI

Brandon Malone 0-1, R, BB

Dawson James 1-1, R, BB

Pitching

Josiah Bower (NB) 1IP, 2H, 5ER, 3BB (L)

Brahdan Litteral (NB) 1IP 2H, 2ER, 5BB

Ector Brady (NB) 1.2IP, 2H, 3ER, 3BB, 2K

Brady Voiers (NB) 0.1IP, 1H, 1ER, 2BB

Drew Zuefle (C) 2IP, 0H, 0ER, 4K (W)

Evan Balestra (C) 2IP, 2H, 2ER, 3BB, 3K

Malachi Loper (C) 1IP, 2H, 2ER, 3BB, 0K

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/03/web1_Clay_Logo-2-.jpeg

Staff Report

© 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

© 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved