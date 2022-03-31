Lady Indians earn first win in home opener

LUCASVILLE — Trailing 4-3 heading into the bottom of the fifth inning, the Valley Lady Indians scored 11 unanswered runs to earn a 14-4 win over Minford in six innings in their home opener.

Valley’s (1-2, 1-1 SOC II) late scoring helped secure its first win of the 2022 season — and the first win for first-year head coach Kayla Taulbee.

Each of the nine Lady Indians in their starting lineup reached base via hit — led by sophomores Emilie Johnson and Karsyn Davis and junior Madison Montgomery, who all had two hits apiece.

Valley had 12 total hits in the 10-run win.

Montgomery drove in a team-high three RBI, while senior Taylor Cunningham and freshman Camry Carpenter had two RBI apiece.

Johnson got the win in the circle for Valley, allowing 10 hits and two earned runs while striking out seven in a complete-game effort.

Minford had 10 hits on the day as a team, including three by sophomore leadoff hitter Miranda Johnson.

Minford (1-1, 1-1 SOC II) hosted Portsmouth on Thursday, while Valley travels to South Webster in SOC II play on Friday.

***

BOX SCORE

Minford 3 0 0 0 1 0 — 4 10 5

Valley 3 0 0 0 2 9 — 14 12 3

Minford hitting

Miranda Johnson 3-3, R, BB

Joey Neal 0-4, R

Kaylee Essman 1-4, R, RBI

Harley Lute 2-2, RBI, BB

Kortney Cooper 0-0, R

Addi Lute 2-3

Lorelei Martin 0-3

Paige Martin 1-3

Olivia Neu 1-3

Valley hitting

Emilie Johnson 2-4, 2R, 1RBI, 1BB

Taylor Cunningham 1-4, 2R, 2RBI

Karsyn Davis 2-4, 3R, RBI

Addalyn Conaway 1-3, R, RBI, BB

Madison Montgomery 2-3, 3RBI

Cassidy Montgomery 0-1, R, RBI

Lexi Whitt 1-4, R, RBI

Braxtyn Holbrook 1-4, R, RBI

Camry Carpenter 1-4, 2R, 2RBI

Olivia Hilton 1-3, R, BB

Pitching

Addi Lute (M) 4.1 IP, 5R, 1BB, 6K

Harley Lute (M) 1.1 IP, 9R, 2BB (L)

Emilie Johnson (V) 6IP, 10H, 2ER, 2BB, 7K

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/03/web1_Valley-logo-1.jpg

Staff Report

© 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

© 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved