West softball blanks Eastern

BEAVER — The West Lady Senators wasted little time getting going in their trip to Beaver on Wednesday — defeating the host Lady Eagles 10-0 in five innings in SOC II play.

With the win, the Lady Senators continue on their unbeaten start — and improved to 4-0 (2-0 SOC II).

Eight different Lady Senators had a hit in the win, including junior Karli York who reached twice via hit.

Freshmen Myla Mead, Brooklyn Pitts, Macie Bradford, Zoey Pollard, juniors Acie Stone and Sydney McDermott, and senior Abi Boland all reached base once via hit.

McDermott and West’s defense held Eastern scoreless on the day — as the junior right-hander allowed just one hit, issued no walks, and struck out 13 Lady Eagles in the 10-run win.

West traveled to Gallia Academy on Thursday in non-league play, looking to extend its unbeaten start.

***

BOX SCORE

West 2 4 3 1 0 — 10 9 1

Eastern 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 1 4

West hitting

Myla Mead 1-3, 2R, RBI

Brooklyn Pitts 1-1

Macie Bradford 1-4, R, RBI

Emily Moore 0-3, RBI

Ava Potters 0-1

Kaylor Pickelsimer 0-2

Erica Whisman 0-1, R

Abi Boland 1-3, RBI

Zoey Pollard 1-1, R

Acie Stone 1-2, R

Sydney McDermott 1-2, RBI, BB

Kylie Osborne 0-3, 2R, RBI

Karli York 2-2, 2R, 2RBI

Kamryn Spriggs 0-1

West pitching

Sydney McDermott 5IP, 1H, 0ER, 13K

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/03/web1_West-_-logo-10.jpg

Staff Report

© 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

© 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved