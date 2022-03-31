West softball blanks Eastern

BEAVER — The West Lady Senators wasted little time getting going in their trip to Beaver on Wednesday — defeating the host Lady Eagles 10-0 in five innings in SOC II play.
With the win, the Lady Senators continue on their unbeaten start — and improved to 4-0 (2-0 SOC II).
Eight different Lady Senators had a hit in the win, including junior Karli York who reached twice via hit.
Freshmen Myla Mead, Brooklyn Pitts, Macie Bradford, Zoey Pollard, juniors Acie Stone and Sydney McDermott, and senior Abi Boland all reached base once via hit.
McDermott and West’s defense held Eastern scoreless on the day — as the junior right-hander allowed just one hit, issued no walks, and struck out 13 Lady Eagles in the 10-run win.
West traveled to Gallia Academy on Thursday in non-league play, looking to extend its unbeaten start.
***
BOX SCORE
West 2 4 3 1 0 — 10 9 1
Eastern 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 1 4
West hitting
Myla Mead 1-3, 2R, RBI
Brooklyn Pitts 1-1
Macie Bradford 1-4, R, RBI
Emily Moore 0-3, RBI
Ava Potters 0-1
Kaylor Pickelsimer 0-2
Erica Whisman 0-1, R
Abi Boland 1-3, RBI
Zoey Pollard 1-1, R
Acie Stone 1-2, R
Sydney McDermott 1-2, RBI, BB
Kylie Osborne 0-3, 2R, RBI
Karli York 2-2, 2R, 2RBI
Kamryn Spriggs 0-1
West pitching
Sydney McDermott 5IP, 1H, 0ER, 13K
© 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved