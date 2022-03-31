Portsmouth softball tops VC in opener

McARTHUR — The Portsmouth softball team utilized a baker’s dozen in hits — and strong pitching and defense — to upend the Vinton County Lady Vikings 8-1 in their non-league season-opener on Tuesday.

Eight different Lady Trojans collected a hit in their road trip to McArthur, led by junior Katie Born’s three.

Sophomores Ayonna Carr and Madison Ankrom drove in two RBI apiece for Portsmouth in the seven-run victory.

Sophomore Emily Cheatham and seniors Madison Perry and Kyndall Kearns had two hits apiece, while Born and senior Olivia Ramey had an RBI each.

Portsmouth senior Faith Phillips earned the win in the circle for the Lady Trojans — pitching a complete game and allowing four hits and one earned run while striking out five.

The Lady Trojans traveled to Minford on Thursday, before welcoming Wheelersburg on Friday for their home opener.

***

BOX SCORE

Portsmouth 0 2 4 0 1 1 0 — 8 13 0

Vinton County 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 — 1 4 2

Portsmouth hitting

Emily Cheatham 2-5, R, RBI

Olivia Ramey 1-5, RBI

Madison Perry 2-5

Olivia Dickerson 1-3, R, BB

Faith Phillips 1-4

Katie Born 3-4, 2R, RBI

Ayonna Carr 1-3, R, 2RBI, BB

Madi Ankrom 0-3, R, 2RBI, BB

Kyndall Kearns 2-4

Portsmouth pitching

Faith Phillips 7IP, 4H, 1ER, 5BB, 5K

Staff Report

