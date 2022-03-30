SPRING SCOREBOARD — March 30
Baseball
Valley 6, Minford 5 (9 innings)
Wheelersburg 3, South Webster 0
Waverly 12, Northwest 0 (5 innings)
Eastern 8, West 5
Clay 17, New Boston 5
East 8, Green 7
Ironton St. Joe 23, Western 7 (5 innings)
Symmes Valley 6, Notre Dame 0
Oak Hill 14, River Valley 8
Piketon 8, Portsmouth 3
Rose Hill Christian (Ky.) at Coal Grove
Wellston 9, Chesapeake 1
Gallia Academy 17, Athens 6
Softball
Wheelersburg 6, South Webster 5 (9 innings)
West 10, Eastern 0 (5 innings)
Valley 14, Minford 4 (6 innings)
Northwest 21, Waverly 0
River Valley 19, Oak Hill 1
Notre Dame 8, Symmes Valley 1
Clay 8, New Boston 5
Green 7, East 6
Greenup County (Ky.) 9, Coal Grove 8
South Gallia 4, Chesapeake 3