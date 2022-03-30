Posted on by

SPRING SCOREBOARD — March 30


Baseball

Valley 6, Minford 5 (9 innings)

Wheelersburg 3, South Webster 0

Waverly 12, Northwest 0 (5 innings)

Eastern 8, West 5

Clay 17, New Boston 5

East 8, Green 7

Ironton St. Joe 23, Western 7 (5 innings)

Symmes Valley 6, Notre Dame 0

Oak Hill 14, River Valley 8

Piketon 8, Portsmouth 3

Rose Hill Christian (Ky.) at Coal Grove

Wellston 9, Chesapeake 1

Gallia Academy 17, Athens 6

Softball

Wheelersburg 6, South Webster 5 (9 innings)

West 10, Eastern 0 (5 innings)

Valley 14, Minford 4 (6 innings)

Northwest 21, Waverly 0

River Valley 19, Oak Hill 1

Notre Dame 8, Symmes Valley 1

Clay 8, New Boston 5

Green 7, East 6

Greenup County (Ky.) 9, Coal Grove 8

South Gallia 4, Chesapeake 3

