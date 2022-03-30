Lady Tigers beat Eastern in opener

NEW BOSTON — The New Boston Lady Tigers overcame an early deficit to earn a 9-5 win over Eastern Pike in their season opener at Millbrook Park.

Trailing 2-1 entering the bottom of the third, the Lady Tigers scored four runs that frame to take a 5-2 lead — and never looked back.

Five Lady Tigers collected two hits a piece — senior Kenzie Whitley, sophomore Jadelyn Lawson, junior Dylan O’Rourke, sophomore Cassie Williams, and freshman Gabby Banfield all reached base twice via hit.

Williams drove in a team-high three RBI from the clean-up spot in the Lady Tigers’ order. O’Rourke drove in a pair of runs, while senior Raegan Helphinstine and Banfield each had an RBI.

Whitley earned the win in the circle for New Boston, pitching a complete game in seven innings while allowing nine hits, two earned runs, walking four and striking out nine Lady Eagles.

New Boston (1-0) collected 12 hits as a team in head coach Kirby Lawson’s first win as the head of the program. The Lady Tigers host Clay on Wednesday in their Southern Ohio Conference Division I opener.

BOX SCORE

Eastern 2 0 0 0 1 0 2 — 5 9 5

New Boston 1 0 4 1 0 3 X — 9 12 3

New Boston hitting

Kenzie Whitley 2-4, R

Jadelyn Lawson 2-3, 3R, BB

Dylan O’Rourke 2-4, 3R, 2RBI

Cassie Williams 2-4, R, 3RBI

Bre Conkel 1-3, RBI

Raegan Helphinstine 1-3, R, RBI

Gabby Banfield 2-3, RBI

Allison Friend 0-3

Maci Seibert 0-3

New Boston pitching

Kenzie Whitley 7IP, 9H, 2ER, 4BB, 9K

Staff Report

