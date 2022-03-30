Holden named to Lou Henson All-America Team

BOSTON, Mass. — After averaging 20 points per game for the season, and leading the Raiders to their first-ever Division I NCAA Tournament win, Wright State’s Tanner Holden has been named to the 2021-22 Lou Henson All-America Team — which honors the nation’s best mid-major players in Division I college basketball.

Holden now becomes a finalist for the 2021-22 Lou Henson Award, with the winner announced on April 1.

A total of 40 players comprised this year’s All-America Team, with Holden — the former Wheelersburg High School star — being one of three representatives from the Horizon League.

Holden’s selection is the fourth consecutive Lou Henson All-America honor for Wright State after former Raider Loudon Love’s selections following the 2018-19, 2019-20 and 2021-22 campaigns.

Holden led the Raiders with his 20.1 points per game average this season, the second-best in the Horizon League and a Top-20 mark nationally entering the NCAA Final Four.

He recorded 33 double-figure scoring games, including scoring 20 or more points a Horizon League-best 20 times.

Against Bryant in the NCAA First Four, Holden notched 37 points in the Raider win, one point shy of the First Four record for points in a game — as he finished with 11 rebounds for his sixth double-double of the year.

Holden followed that up with a 12-point effort against Arizona in the NCAA First Round two nights later.

Holden filled his season stat line, averaging 7.1 rebounds per contest, the second-highest on the Raider roster — while his 1,273-plus minutes are inside the Top-10 nationally and second in the Horizon League behind only teammate Tim Finke.

His 35.4 minutes per game was fifth in the Horizon and a Top-60 mark nationally.

Holden will finish the year ranked second nationally — in both total free-throw attempts and free throws made, going 221-for-280 at the line this season.

His 221 made free throws were three less than Vanderbilt’s Scotty Pippen Jr., but Holden compiled his total on 19 less attempts than Pippen, who finished with 299 attempts.

The Lou Henson All-America honor follows a pair of other recognitions for Holden, who was also named to the All-District 12 First Team and was a First Team All-Horizon League performer.

Holden was on both the Lou Henson Award preseason and midseason watch lists this year, and also earned a nod on the Lou Henson Award preseason team in 2019-20.

Also, as of Tuesday, Holden has officially announced he is entering the NCAA’s transfer portal.