SPRING SCOREBOARD — March 29
Baseball
Greenup County 6, Wheelersburg 4 (Game called after 5 innings — darkness)
Waverly 21, Huntington 15
Wellston 5, South Webster 3
Fairview 10, Green 0 (5 innings)
Rock Hill 10, Notre Dame 0 (5 innings)
Ironton St. Joe 15, South Gallia 2 (5 innings)
Eastern Meigs 5, Gallia Academy 3
Piketon 12, Oak Hill 7
Softball
Portsmouth 8, Vinton County 1
Clay 13, Valley 8
Wellston 7, South Webster 2
New Boston 9, Eastern 5
Adena 9, Northwest 1
Waverly 13, Huntington 8
Rock Hill 10, Symmes Valley 1
Chesapeake 23, Tolsia (W.Va.) 2 (5 innings)
Boyd County 19, South Point 10