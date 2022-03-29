Posted on by

SPRING SCOREBOARD — March 29


photo

SPRING SCOREBOARD — March 29

Baseball

Greenup County 6, Wheelersburg 4 (Game called after 5 innings — darkness)

Waverly 21, Huntington 15

Wellston 5, South Webster 3

Fairview 10, Green 0 (5 innings)

Rock Hill 10, Notre Dame 0 (5 innings)

Ironton St. Joe 15, South Gallia 2 (5 innings)

Eastern Meigs 5, Gallia Academy 3

Piketon 12, Oak Hill 7

Softball

Portsmouth 8, Vinton County 1

Clay 13, Valley 8

Wellston 7, South Webster 2

New Boston 9, Eastern 5

Adena 9, Northwest 1

Waverly 13, Huntington 8

Rock Hill 10, Symmes Valley 1

Chesapeake 23, Tolsia (W.Va.) 2 (5 innings)

Boyd County 19, South Point 10

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/03/web1_bww-logo_pms_horiz1-5.jpg