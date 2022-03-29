West rallies for ‘walk’-off vs. Jeeps

WEST PORTSMOUTH — The objective of baseball is to score runs, but sometimes, all you need is one good evening walk.

For the host West Senators, they got just that on Monday —as the Senators, trailing 5-1 with three at-bats remaining, rallied for a dramatic 6-5 Southern Ohio Conference Division II triumph over the South Webster Jeeps.

Both teams had entered the affair at 2-0, but this was the SOC II opener —and one in which West will remember fondly for a while.

The Senators scored a pair of points in the fifth for a 5-3 deficit, then put up the final three in their last-bat —scoring the winner with Cole Windsor walking with the bases loaded.

“It was a good win for us as a confidence booster. Despite being down 5-1, we battled back,” said West coach Larry Goodwin. Total team effort in the comeback win.”

Both squads had seven hits apiece, while West made one error to the Jeeps’ two.

Eli Sayre secured the pitching win for the Senators, relieving starter Jakob Tipton —and allowing no runs, no walks and no hits over his two innings of action with five strikeouts.

Tipton did strike out six, but the Jeeps got to him for five earned runs on seven hits and two walks — as he worked the opening five frames and fired 101 pitches.

South Webster went up 1-0 in the fourth, followed by a four-run fifth-inning outburst — and answering the Senators’ single run in the frame, which was an RBI-single by Tucker Spriggs.

Jeep senior Cam Carpenter was the losing hurler in going the distance, as only one of the six runs he allowed was even earned.

While he did walk half-a-dozen Senators, he struck out 13 and stranded seven —and threw a hefty 121 pitches in the loss.

At the plate, Carpenter drew both of Tipton’s walks, as he and Riley Cook both doubled —with his going for a run batted in.

West pitchers Sayre and Tipton tallied two singles apiece — as Spriggs, Jacob Davis and Ryan Tatman each muscled for one.

Sayre scored twice, Spriggs was hit by a pitch, Windsor and Wesley Cooper walked twice — and Spriggs, Tipton, Davis and Cooper all collected an RBI.

Gavin Baker, Jaren Lower, Robert Martin, Aaron Taylor and Isaiah Ruth all singled for South Webster, with Martin driving in two runs and Ruth one.

South Webster will host Wheelersburg on Wednesday in the SOC II, while West travels to Eastern on Wednesday for another conference clash.

