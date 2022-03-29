Minford wins at Oak Hill in opener

OAK HILL — The Minford Lady Falcons never trailed in Monday’s 7-4 win at Oak Hill in Southern Ohio Conference Division II softball play.

The Lady Falcons (1-0) traveled and triumphed in their season opener — also the first win under first-year head coach Mark Suter.

Minford scored three runs in the first and fourth innings — and tacked on another insurance run in the top of the fifth.

Sophomore Kaylee Essman and junior Harley Lute both drove in a pair of runs for the Lady Falcons.

Sophomore Miranda Johnson collected a team-best two hits with an RBI, and sophomore Olivia Neu had an RBI.

Sophomore Addi Lute had one of Minford’s six hits and earned the win in the circle — starting the game and going three complete innings.

Harley Lute pitched the final four innings and held Oak Hill to two earned runs.

The Lady Falcons committed just one error, while benefiting from five Lady Oaks fielding miscues.

Minford travels to Valley on Wednesday in SOC II play.

BOX SCORE

Minford 3 0 0 3 1 0 0 — 7 6 1

Oak Hill 2 0 0 2 0 0 0 — 4 7 5

Minford hitting

Miranda Johnson 2-5, 2R, RBI

Joey Neal 0-3, R, BB

Kaylee Essman 1-4, R, 2RBI

Addi Lute 1-3, BB

Kasey Essman 0-0, R

Harley Lute 0-4, 2RBI

Lorelei Martin 1-3, R, BB

Sadie Hatfield 0-4

Addy Akers 1-3, R, BB

Olivia Neu 0-2, RBI

Paige Martin 0-0, 2BB

Minford pitching

A. Lute (W) 3IP, 3H, 2ER, 2BB, 1K

H. Lute 4IP 4H, 2ER, 1BB, 3K

Staff Report

