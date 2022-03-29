Northwest edges Valley in low-scoring opener

McDERMOTT —Pitching and defense dominated Monday’s meeting between Valley and Northwest in SOC II softball play.

The Lady Mohawks came away with a 2-1 win over the Lady Indians in both teams’ season opener — and also the first game for first-year head coaches Chad Hawes of Northwest and Kayla Taulbee of Valley.

A two-out double in the bottom of the second by Northwest sophomore Madison Puckett scored junior Alyssa Ferguson — giving the Lady Mohawks a 1-0 lead.

A single by Northwest senior Alison Throckmorton scored Mollyann Runyon — who led the bottom of the fifth off with a double — pushing the Lady Mohawks ahead 2-0.

Valley got a run back in the top of the sixth — when senior Taylor Cunningham drove in Emilie Johnson to cut Northwest’s lead in half.

However, in both the sixth and seventh, a Valley runner was left stranded — that would have been the tying run.

Puckett earned the win in the circle — going the distance and allowing only four hits, one earned run, no walks and striking out five.

Johnson pitched six innings for the Lady Indians, allowing six hits and issuing three walks while striking out five.

Northwest (1-0) did host Adena on Tuesday in non-league play.

Valley (0-1) traveled to Clay (1-0) on Tuesday in non-league play.

***

BOX SCORE

Valley 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 — 1 4 2

Northwest 0 1 0 0 1 0 X — 2 6 1

Valley hitting

Emilie Johnson 1-3, R

Taylor Cunningham 1-3, RBI

Karsyn Davis 0-3

Addalyn Conaway 1-3

Madison Montgomery 1-3

Lexi Whitt 0-3

Braxtyn Holbrook 0-3

Camry Carpenter 0-2

Olivia Hilton 0-2

Northwest hitting

Mollyann Runyon 1-4, R

Haley Hawes 0-3

Lauren Redoutey 0-3

Alison Throckmorton 2-3, RBI

Alyssa Ferguson 0-2, R

Brooke Hawes 0-3

Madison Puckett 1-1, RBI, 2BB

Janeatte Mustain 1-3

Kallie Childers 1-3

Staff Report

© 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

