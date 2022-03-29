Lady Panthers double up Manchester in opener

MANCHESTER — Traveling west on U.S. Highway 52, the Clay Lady Panthers built an early lead over host Manchester on Monday — and held on for a 10-5 win in their softball season opener.

Lady Panthers senior pitcher Preslee Lutz earned the win, going the distance while striking out seven Lady Greyhound batters.

Lutz was one of three Lady Panthers to reach twice via hit — collecting a pair of doubles in the five-run win.

Junior Morgan McCoy and freshman Sarah Cassidy both went 2-of-4 at the plate, driving in a run apiece.

Sophomore Shea Edgington and senior Jacy Gearhart each had an RBI and a run scored from the one and two positions in the lineup, respectively.

Junior Katie Fife reached on a single and stole a base in the win.

As a team, Clay collected eight hits and benefited from seven Manchester errors.

Clay (1-0) was back in action on Tuesday when it hosted Valley in non-league play.

BOX SCORE

Clay 0 4 1 2 1 2 0 — 10 8 3

Manchester 0 0 0 0 0 2 3 — 5 7 7

Clay hitting

Shea Edgington 1-3, R, RBI

Jacy Gearhart 0-3, R, RBI

Jordyn Mathias 0-3, R

Preslee Lutz 2-4, R

Morgan McCoy 2-4, 2R, RBI

Kailey Ware 0-3, BB, R

Katie Fife 1-3, R, SB

Sarah Cassidy 2-4, 2R, RBI

Manchester hitting

Hobbs 1-3, HR, R, 3RBI

Campbell 1-4

E. Applegate 1-4

Carter 1-4, R

Young 1-3, HR, R, 2RBI

Roberts 1-3

J. Applegate 0-3, R

Freeman 1-3, R

Pitching

Preslee Lutz (C) 7IP, 7K, 0BB, 7H, 4ER (W)

E. Applegate (M) 5IP, K, BB, 4ER (L)

Staff Report

