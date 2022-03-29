Lady Titans earn shutout win in opener

RUSSELL, Ky. — The Notre Dame Lady Titans took care of business in their trip to the Bluegrass State on Monday.

ND defeated host Russell (Ky.) 13-0 in five innings in their season opener — also victory No. 1 for first-year head coach Shad Ford.

A two-run home run by freshman Kaylyn Darden put a stamp on the Lady Titans’ shutout victory — giving ND its 12th and 13th runs as part of their six-run fifth inning.

Sophomore Katie Strickland drove in three ND runs, going 2-of-3 and scoring twice from the five-position in the lineup.

Sophomore Gwen Sparks and Darden both drove in a pair of runs, while sophomore Kyndall Ford, senior Maddie Brown, and sophomore Gracie Ashley each had an RBI in the win.

Notre Dame collected 13 hits as a team and drew three walks.

Ford earned the victory in the circle, allowing just three hits in four innings of work and striking out seven Lady Red Devil hitters.

Sparks pitched the fifth in relief, striking out three batters and walking one.

Notre Dame (1-0) travels to Willow Wood on Wednesday to face Symmes Valley in its Southern Ohio Conference Division I opener.

***

BOX SCORE

Notre Dame: 4 0 2 1 6 — 13 14 1

Russell (Ky.): 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 3 2

Notre Dame hitting

Kyndall Ford 3-4, RBI

Maddie Entler 2-4, 2R

Maddie Brown 1-3, R, RBI

Gwen Sparks 2-3, 2R, 2RBI

Katie Strickland 2-3, 2R, 3RBI

Kaylyn Darden 2-2, 3R, 2RBI, HR

Gracie Ashley 1-3, RBI

Mia McPheters 0-1, R

Libby Kelly 0-3

Annabelle Ball 0-1

Bree Hicks 1-2, R

Notre Dame pitching

Kyndall Ford (W): 4IP, 3H, 7K

Gwen Sparks: 1IP, BB, 3K

