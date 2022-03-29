Indians win opener over Northwest

McDERMOTT — The Valley Indians opened their 2022 season with a 6-0 win at Northwest in Southern Ohio Conference Division II play on Monday.

Valley tacked on a run in the first, third, and sixth innings, while doing some damage in the fifth with a trio of runs.

A shutout performance by junior starter Carter Nickel, and an inning of relief by junior Chris Queen, kept the Mohawks off the scoreboard in both teams’ season opener.

Nickel allowed three hits and struck out nine in six innings of work on 73 pitches, while Queen allowed no hits and struck out one on eight pitches in the seventh frame.

Freshman Tate Queen drove in senior Chase Morrow with two outs in the first, giving Valley a 1-0 lead.

Morrow drove in junior George Arnett with a single to put the Indians ahead 2-0 in the top of the third.

With two outs in the fifth, Arnett singled, Morrow walked, and Tate Queen doubled to push another Valley run home.

Chris Queen then put a ball in play with Tate and Morrow in scoring position.

A Northwest error allowed both runs to come home, putting Valley in front 5-0 through five.

A fielder’s-choice RBI by junior Colt Buckle scored sophomore Jace Copley, who singled to start the sixth inning.

Valley (1-0) will host Minford on Wednesday in its home opener — its first game in Lucasville since last season’s Division IV regional championship.

Northwest (0-1) travels to Waverly on Wednesday in SOC II play.

***

BOX SCORE

Valley: 1 0 1 0 3 1 0 — 6 9 0

Northwest: 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 3 3

Valley hitting

George Arnett 2-4, 2R

Chase Morrow 2-2, 2R, RBI, BB

Tate Queen 3-4, R, 2RBI

Chris Queen 1-4

0Landon Jones 0-4

Jace Copley 1-4, R

Hunter Edwards 0-3

Colt Buckle 0-3, RBI

Jaekyn Ridout 0-2, BB

Northwest hitting

Tackett 1-3

Logan Shepherd 0-3

Kaleb Seals 0-3

Tackett 0-3

Justin South 0-3

Andrew Nichols 1-3

Waylon McGlone 0-2

Eli Dettwiller 1-2

Gavin Powell 0-1

Austin Alley 0-1

Valley pitching

Carter Nickel: 6IP, 3H, 9K

Chris Queen: 1IP, 1K

Northwest pitching

Waylon McGlone 6IP, 7H, 4ER, 3BB, 2K

Deke Tackett 2H, 0ER

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/03/web1_Valley-logo-1-1-1.jpg

Staff Report

© 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

© 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved