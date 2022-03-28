SPRING SCOREBOARD — March 28
Baseball
Valley 6, Northwest 0
Manchester 18, Clay 4 (5 innings)
Wheelersburg 13, Waverly 3 (6 innings)
West 6, South Webster 5
Chesapeake 11, Green 1
St. Joe 7, River Valley 4
Minford 10, Oak Hill 3, susp. in top 7th
Fairview 13, Coal Grove 3 (6 innings)
Fairland 3, Wayne W.V. 1
Symmes Valley at Rock Hill
South Point 12, South Gallia 2 (5 innings)
East at New Boston, ppd. to April 29
Softball
Notre Dame 13, Russell 0 (5 innings)
Northwest 2, Valley 1
West 4, South Webster 2
Clay 10, Manchester 5
Minford 7, Oak Hill 4
Coal Grove 8, Huntington (W.Va.) 5
Spring Valley (W.Va.) 8, Fairland 0
South Point 13, South Gallia 6
Waverly at Wheelersburg, ppd. to March 31
East at New Boston, ppd. to April 29