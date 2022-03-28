SPRING SCOREBOARD — March 28

Baseball

Valley 6, Northwest 0

Manchester 18, Clay 4 (5 innings)

Wheelersburg 13, Waverly 3 (6 innings)

West 6, South Webster 5

Chesapeake 11, Green 1

St. Joe 7, River Valley 4

Minford 10, Oak Hill 3, susp. in top 7th

Fairview 13, Coal Grove 3 (6 innings)

Fairland 3, Wayne W.V. 1

Symmes Valley at Rock Hill

South Point 12, South Gallia 2 (5 innings)

East at New Boston, ppd. to April 29

Softball

Notre Dame 13, Russell 0 (5 innings)

Northwest 2, Valley 1

West 4, South Webster 2

Clay 10, Manchester 5

Minford 7, Oak Hill 4

Coal Grove 8, Huntington (W.Va.) 5

Spring Valley (W.Va.) 8, Fairland 0

South Point 13, South Gallia 6

Waverly at Wheelersburg, ppd. to March 31

East at New Boston, ppd. to April 29