Senators sweep South Point, Grace Christian

SOUTH POINT — The cold weather didn’t deter Portsmouth West’s bats in their wins over South Point and Grace Christian on Saturday.

In two games and 15 innings, the Senators combined for 28 hits and 17 runs — improving to 2-0 with a pair of non-league wins.

Portsmouth West 8, South Point 6 (8 innings)

Trailing 6-3 heading into the top of the sixth inning, Portsmouth West scored five unanswered runs to earn the come from behind win against the Pointers in extras.

The Senators (2-0) took an early lead in the top of the first. Senior Jacob Davis drove in senior Eli Sayre with one out to push West in front 1-0.

Sophomore Jakob Tipton scored when senior Tucker Spriggs had a sacrifice fly to center field, making it 2-0 West. Davis scored on a passed ball to give West a 3-0 lead.

South Point scored six unanswered runs combined in the second, fourth, and fifth innings to double-up their visiting foes. But West responded.

Tipton scored Sayre on a RBI double in the top of the sixth, cutting the Senators deficit to two runs (6-4).

Davis doubled to score Tipton in West’s next at-bat, trimming the deficit to one.

Senior Ryan Tatman delivered the game-tying RBI single, scoring Davis to even the game at 6-6.

Sophomore Reece Coleman put West in front of South Point 8-6 with a 2-run double in the top of the eighth, scoring Davis and Spriggs.

Tipton was the winning pitcher, allowing one hit and striking out three in two innings of relief of Davis.

Davis allowed two earned runs and struck out nine in five innings of work.

Spriggs was a perfect 4-of-4 at the plate in the win. Davis finished 3-of-5 with two RBI and Coleman was 2-of-4 with his two RBI in the eighth being the difference.

Portsmouth West 9, Grace Christian 3

West (2-0) took control early in their 9-3 win over Grace Christian — scoring six runs in the first and second innings.

The Senators collected 13 hits as a team — including four by senior Tucker Spriggs who finished the day 8-of-8 at the plate.

Jakob Tipton and Jacob Davis each drove in three runs in the victory, while sophomore leadoff hitter Trevor Fike went 3-of-3 with two RBI and three runs scored.

Fike was the winning pitcher for West — allowing six hits, three earned runs, and striking out 10 on 102 pitches in six innings.

Eli Sayre earned the save, striking out the side in the top of the seventh to preserve the win.

West hosts South Webster in their SOC II home opener on Monday.

