West softball opens with sweep

SOUTH POINT — The West Lady Senators softball team simply took care of business in their season-opening series on Saturday.

The Lady Senators played 10 combined innings and outscored South Point and Piketon by a resounding 31-0 — opening their 2022 season with a 2-0 mark.

West 21, South Point 0 (4 innings)

West got its bats going early in its first game of Saturday’s tri doubleheader — scoring 14 runs in the top of the first inning of their 21-0 victory in four innings.

As a team, West collected 10 hits and drew nine walks — while junior Sydney McDermott allowed no hits in 15 batters faced.

McDermott walked three and struck out three by game’s end.

Sophomore Kaylor Pickelsimer had the biggest hit for West on Saturday.

A base-clearing grand slam in their decisive top of the first — giving the Lady Senators a 13-0 lead with no outs.

Pickelsimer drove in a game-high five RBI, while McDermott drove in three runs on a 2-of-2 day at the plate.

Junior Acie Stone, senior Abi Boland, and junior Charlie Jo Howard each finished with two RBI on a combined three hits in the win.

Sophomore Emma Sayre, junior Karli York and freshman Myla Mead collected an RBI apiece in the season opener.

South Point committed five defensive errors, while West had just one.

West 10, Piketon 0 (6 innings)

The Lady Senators’ bats stayed hot in their next game — a 10-0 victory over Piketon in six innings.

After a scoreless first inning, West took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second when Sydney McDermott drove in Acie Stone.

Freshman Macie Bradford drove in Emma Sayre in the bottom of the third to give West a 2-0 lead.

Then, sophomore Emily Moore cranked a two-run home run to score Bradford — pushing the Lady Senators in front 4-0 through three.

West would tack on five runs in the bottom of the fourth, as Bradford drove in freshman Erica Whisman on a fielder’s choice to get the scoring going.

With two outs, Myla Mead drew a bases-loaded walk to score Karli York.

Abi Boland drove in Sayre to put West in front 7-0, before Stone had a two-run single that scored Bradford and Mead.

After advancing via passed ball, Moore scored the game-ending run in the bottom of the sixth when Kaylor Pickelsimer grounded out to third base — preserving the Lady Senators’ second shutout win of the day.

McDermott struck out 14 Lady Redstreaks in six innings of work, while allowing only four hits and zero walks.

West hosted South Webster on Monday in its home and SOC II opener.

Staff Report

