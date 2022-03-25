West Super Scrimmage jump-starts area softball

WEST PORTSMOUTH — Softball teams from the Southeast District and even Ohio’s capital descended upon Doc Singleton Park last Saturday for an annual Spring staple.

Thirty teams — representing the SOC (Southern Ohio Conference), SHAC (Southern Hills Athletic Conference), TVC (Tri-Valley Conference), OVC (Ohio Valley Conference), SVC (Scioto Valley Conference) and Columbus area schools — participated in the 2022 Portsmouth West Softball Super Scrimmage to help kick off the spring season in Southern Ohio.

West’s Dani Coleman — the event organizer and Lady Senators softball coach — said the event has been a start to the year for many area teams.

“Excited to start the season and start with this Super Scrimmage. It’s become an opening event for all the different area conferences — represented by almost every conference in the Southeast District and two schools from the Columbus area.”

Donations given on-site, and concessions sold to patrons, are given to the Angela Arnett Memorial Scholarship.

The mission of the Angela Arnett Memorial Scholarship is to bring awareness of Melanoma and skin cancer in memory of Angela Renee Arnett — and those who have battled or are still battling cancer, according to the scholarship’s website.

Beginning in 2014 and being awarded annually to West seniors which fit the scholarship’s criteria, previous recipients of the AA Memorial Scholarship include Nate Reynolds, Hannah Maynard, Trevar Welch, Lindsey Johnson, Austin Opperman, Hannah Mayberry, Tre Patrick, Terra Butcher, Amber Bledsoe, Marty Knittel, Madison Cochran, Byron Frost, Joe Cyrus, Dylan Bradford, Ivy Ferguson, Cade McNeil, Abbigail Pack and Jordan Hammond.

“Fortunately the weather was on our side this year,” Coleman said. “The Little League has been great in working with us, getting ready for the day for this great cause.”

West returns a majority of its team from the 2021 season, including senior Abi Boland (Ohio Christian University signee) and standout junior pitcher Sydney McDermott.

Boland is the lone senior for the Lady Senators this spring, as 19 of the 20 players on their varsity roster are juniors, sophomores or freshmen.

“Lot of experience coming back, that makes everyone comfortable — even the new kids,” Boland said. “As leaders we try to make sure everyone steps into their roles and be good leaders.”

McDermott was the SOC II Pitcher of the Year her sophomore season — as the Lady Senators were contentious in the league race with champion Wheelersburg and fellow runner-up South Webster.

A team-high 296 strikeouts helped McDermott earn all-Ohio accolades a season ago.

“We have a lot of newcomers who’ve stepped into their roles really well,” McDermott said. “It’s going to be an exciting season.”

West opens its season with a doubleheader against South Point and Piketon on Saturday, March 26 – the opening day of the OHSAA softball season.

The Lady Senators host South Webster on Monday (March 28) in their home opener, then travel to Eastern and Gallia Academy — and host Northwest next week as the regular season continues.

“We can’t look too far ahead into the next game. Want to take it pitch by pitch and game by game, and execute,” McDermott said. “We want to finish near the top (in the SOC) — definitely one of our goals.”

The 2022 West Lady Senators softball team https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/03/web1_West-softball-1.jpg The 2022 West Lady Senators softball team Jacob Smith | Daily Times https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/03/web1_West-_-logo-1.jpg Jacob Smith | Daily Times