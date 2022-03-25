Falcons ready for senior season

MINFORD — The Minford Lady Falcons softball program is working to repeat their team’s success from a season ago.

Minford won a Division III sectional title in 2021, advancing to the district tournament with a balance of seniors and contributing underclassmen.

The Class of ‘22 seniors for the Lady Falcons — Lorelei Martin and Kortney Cooper — say their team this year is working to have the same success under first-year head coach Mark Suter.

“I’m really excited. We’re young, so we’ve been working hard to get experience for our team,” Martin said. “So far it’s been a lot of improvement pretty quickly.”

“We’ve come a long way from our first practice together,” Cooper said. “Lot further that we can go but we’re getting better.”

Minford kicks off its 2022 season at the Queen of the Hill Tournament, hosted by Rock Hill on Saturday, March 26.

The Falcons face the host Redwomen and Vinton County in their season-opening games.

The Falcons will travel to Oak Hill and Valley next week — and host Portsmouth and Waverly next Thursday and Friday, respectively, in their home openers.

“I think there’s a lot of potential here,” Martin said. “Think if we all play and improve like we can, it’s going to be a good season.”

By Jacob Smith [email protected]

