Heimbach inks with MVNU softball

WHEELERSBURG — Wheelersburg senior Lyndsay Heimbach has her next four years planned out and set.

Prior to the start of the Lady Pirates’ 2022 softball season, Heimbach made it official last Wednesday that she’d be continuing her academic and softball career at Mount Vernon Nazarene University following graduation.

“I’ve really enjoyed my time here and playing travel ball, excited to see what Mount Vernon has in store for me,” Heimbach said.

The Cougars’ softball program is off to a red-hot start in 2022 — winning 14 of their first 16 games in head coach Jeana Howland’s 33rd season.

“I went on my visit a few weeks ago. Both my parents are alumni and I have a few friends there. It felt like home away from home. The coaches were great, my future teammates were super welcoming,” Heimbach said. “Really excited to be going to Mount Vernon.”

Heimbach will continue a family legacy as a member of the Cougars’ athletic programs.

Her mother, Amy, played for Howland in the late 90s, and her father, Andy, was a standout pitcher for the Cougars’ baseball team.

In 1999, Andy Heimbach was named NAIA National Player of the Year — and was drafted in the eighth round of the Major League Baseball Draft.

He still owns several single-season and career records for the MVNU program.

“It’s really cool to be able to follow in both my parents’ footsteps and attend MVNU. My mom played softball for Coach Howlandand I’m excited to get to play for her too,” Heimbach said. “My dad had a lot of success there and throughout his career. He’s the reason I fell in love with softball and has spent so many hours helping me grow my game.”

Lyndsay — a four-year member of the Wheelersburg softball team — was a starter on last year’s Lady Pirates’ unit, which won the SOC II outright, a Division III regional championship, and made a state semifinal appearance.

The goal this spring, Heimbach says, is a return to state — with the coaches and players who’ve helped push her and her teammates to be their best.

“It’s been great. Our coaches are amazing. They’re so knowledgeable about the game and know each of our abilities so well. My teammates push me to be better every day, and they’re super-talented themselves,” she said. “As long as we keep together, pushing and working hard, we’ll be successful. Our goal’s a state title this year.”

Heimbach is also a four-year member of the Wheelersburg volleyball and girls basketball teams.

“Loved playing three sports here. Every sport there’s super-high expectations and in all three, a lot of our players play all three,” Heimbach said. “It’s great to have a bond with so many people — people who will push you to be your best.”

Heimbach said she plans to pursue a pre-med undergraduate degree upon enrolling at Mount Vernon this fall.

Wheelersburg senior Lyndsay Heimbach (center seated) signed to continue her education and softball career at Mount Vernon Nazarene University last week. Pictured: (front, L-R) Amy Heimbach, Lyndsay Heimbach, Andy Heimbach; (back, L-R) Cooper Heimbach, Susan Reutzel, Teresa Ruby, Mark Pratt. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/03/web1_IMG_5268-1.jpg Wheelersburg senior Lyndsay Heimbach (center seated) signed to continue her education and softball career at Mount Vernon Nazarene University last week. Pictured: (front, L-R) Amy Heimbach, Lyndsay Heimbach, Andy Heimbach; (back, L-R) Cooper Heimbach, Susan Reutzel, Teresa Ruby, Mark Pratt. Jacob Smith | Daily Times

By Jacob Smith [email protected]

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 370-0713 ext. 1930, by email at [email protected], or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT © 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

