McDERMOTT — After a two-year absence, following cancellations caused by the coronavirus threat, the Southern Ohio Conference all-star girls and boys basketball games are back for Tuesday night (March 15).

The games, which are set to take place at Northwest High School, will also include all-star awards presentations plus three-point shooting contests in between.

The girls game is set for a 6 p.m. tipoff, followed by the boys game afterward.