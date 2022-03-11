2021-22 all-Ohio Valley Conference girls basketball

OVC First Team
Tomi Hinkle, Fairland, junior
Bree Allen, Fairland, sophomore
Kylee Bruce, Fairland, sophomore
Kamryn Barnitz, Fairland, freshman
Kaleigh Murphy, Coal Grove, senior
Hazley Matthews, Rock Hill, junior
Hadyn Bailey, Rock Hill, junior
Karmen Bruton, South Point, senior
Camille Hall, South Point, sophomore
Evan Williams, Ironton, junior
Kirsten Williams, Ironton, junior
Kate Bell, Chesapeake, freshman
Nia Trinidad, Portsmouth, senior
Chanee Cremeens, Gallia Academy, junior
OVC Coach of the Year
Jon Buchanan, Fairland
OVC Player of the Year
Tomi Hinkle, Fairland
OVC Honorable Mention
Reece Barnitz, Fairland, junior
Elli Holmes, Coal Grove, senior
Hayleigh Risner, Rock Hill, junior
Sarah Mitchell, South Point, junior
Isabel Morgan, Ironton, junior
Kandace Pauley, Chesapeake, senior
Daysha Reid, Portsmouth, freshman
Preslee Reed, Gallia Academy, senior