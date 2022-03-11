Posted on by

2021-22 all-Ohio Valley Conference girls basketball


OVC First Team

Tomi Hinkle, Fairland, junior

Bree Allen, Fairland, sophomore

Kylee Bruce, Fairland, sophomore

Kamryn Barnitz, Fairland, freshman

Kaleigh Murphy, Coal Grove, senior

Hazley Matthews, Rock Hill, junior

Hadyn Bailey, Rock Hill, junior

Karmen Bruton, South Point, senior

Camille Hall, South Point, sophomore

Evan Williams, Ironton, junior

Kirsten Williams, Ironton, junior

Kate Bell, Chesapeake, freshman

Nia Trinidad, Portsmouth, senior

Chanee Cremeens, Gallia Academy, junior

OVC Coach of the Year

Jon Buchanan, Fairland

OVC Player of the Year

Tomi Hinkle, Fairland

OVC Honorable Mention

Reece Barnitz, Fairland, junior

Elli Holmes, Coal Grove, senior

Hayleigh Risner, Rock Hill, junior

Sarah Mitchell, South Point, junior

Isabel Morgan, Ironton, junior

Kandace Pauley, Chesapeake, senior

Daysha Reid, Portsmouth, freshman

Preslee Reed, Gallia Academy, senior