Boland signs with OCU

WEST PORTSMOUTH — Portsmouth West senior Abi Boland has wanted to play softball past the high school stage for some time.

That desire became a reality when she signed to continue her education and playing career at Ohio Christian University last Friday.

“It’s really exciting. I didn’t want my senior season to be my last year of softball — I’m happy I get to continue at the next level,” Boland said.

Boland was a key contributor at the plate and in the field for the Lady Senators last spring — earning Southeast District Honorable Mention honors in West’s 16-8 campaign.

As a junior, Boland hit .353 and drove in 14 RBI.

She also helped contribute to 249 team strikeouts, helping set a West softball team single-season record.

During the summers, Boland has been a member of the Ohio Passion travel softball team.

“So much fun, I’m so grateful to be a part of these teams,” Boland said. “My teammates are a big part of my life and I’m really looking forward to this year. We want to go as far as we can this season and keep playing.”

In addition to playing softball, Boland was a three-year member of the West volleyball team.

She says she plans on majoring in Early Childhood Education — in pursuit of a teaching degree upon enrolling at Ohio Christian.

“I’ve been on a visit, I really like the atmosphere,” Boland said. “I like that it’s a Christian university, small — I feel like it’s the right place for me.”

Boland said she hopes to start at catcher for the Trailblazers, but is willing to play at any position.

West softball opens its 2022 season with a home game versus South Webster on Monday, March 28.

West senior Abi Boland (center seated) signed to continue her education and softball career at Ohio Christian University last week. Pictured (L-R): Rochelle Boland, Abi Boland, Donald Boland. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/03/web1_Boland-Signing-photo-1.jpg West senior Abi Boland (center seated) signed to continue her education and softball career at Ohio Christian University last week. Pictured (L-R): Rochelle Boland, Abi Boland, Donald Boland. Jacob Smith | Daily Times

© 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

