Bombs away for Garaway

The Wheelersburg Pirates boys basketball team saw their season on come to an end with a 64-45 loss to Garaway in a Division III, Region 11 semifinal inside the Convocation Center on the campus of Ohio University on Wednesday.

Garaway came out firing from beyond the three-point line, going 6-of-6 to start the game to help take a 25-15 lead into halftime.

By game’s end, Garaway connected on 12-of-16 three pointers — nine by the way of junior Drew Mullett.

Mullett finished with a game-high 27 points — as his nine-made three pointers set the Garaway High School single-game record.

Junior Alexander Roden made Garaway’s other three three pointers, adding 24 points. Roden and Mullett combined to score 51 of Garaway’s 64 points.

“We talked about pre-game that we couldn’t get comfortable and settle in. They certainly got comfortable and stayed that way,” Wheelersburg coach Steven Ater said, after the game. “Our guys were flying around out there, Garaway did a good job of finding some seams, moving us around and finding the open spots.

Wheelersburg cut Garaway’s lead to as few as four points in the third quarter, but back-to-back threes by Mullett ended ‘Burg’s run.

‘Burg senior Josh Clark led his team with 14 points. Senior Braxton Rase scored eight points off-the-bench — including sinking ‘Burg’s lone made three of the game in the fourth quarter. Seniors Eli Swords and Cooper McKenzie each scored four points for Wheelersburg.

“Proud of these guys. A regular season where we had some struggles and adversity, fought injury. To form our identity and peak at the right time to get here, says a lot about this group and they’ve got a lot to be proud of,” Ater said. “The result’s not close to what we wanted, give Garaway credit for making shots.”

Garaway advances to the Region 11 championship where they’ll meet Columbus Africentric. Africentric defeated Fairland 51-43 in the first Region 11 semifinal from the Convocation Center on Wednesday.

Tip between the Pirates and Nubians is set for 1 p.m.

BOX SCORE

Wheelersburg 8 7 18 12 — 45

Garaway 18 7 18 21 — 64

Wheelersburg (15-12) 45

Braxton Rase 2 3-3 8, Connor Estep 1 1-2 3, Josh Clark 7 0-0 14, Nolan Wright 0 2-2 2, Eli Swords 2 0-0 4, Owen Mault 0 0-0 0, Jackson Schwamburger 4 0-0 8, Tyler Sommer 1 0-0 2, Luke Swords 0 0-0 0, Cooper McKenzie 2 0-0 4, Kaden Johnson 0 0-0 0, Zavier Stanley 0 0-0 0; TOTALS: 19 6-7 45; Three-point field goals: 1 (Rase 1)

Garaway (21-4) 64

Drew Mullett 9 0-0 27, Logan Yoder 0 0-0 0, Alexander Roden 10 1-2 24, Brady Roden 2 1-2 5, Jarett Wallick 0 1-2 1, Jenson Garber 0 1-2 1, Brendan Chapman 0 2-2 2, Sam Page 0 0-0 0, Blaine Raber 0 0-0 0, Gabe Amicone 0 0-0 0, Wyatt Wallick 0 0-0 0, Jackson Reifenschneider 1 0-0 2, Trace Gibson 0 0-0 0, Bronson Speedy 0 0-0 0; TOTALS: 23 6-10 64; Three-point field goals: 12 (Mullett 9, A. Roden 3)

Wheelersburg senior Josh Clark (12) led the Pirates with a team-high 14 points in Wednesday’s Division III, Region 11 semifinal versus Garaway. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/03/web1_Josh-Clark-_-Burg-Garaway.jpg Wheelersburg senior Josh Clark (12) led the Pirates with a team-high 14 points in Wednesday’s Division III, Region 11 semifinal versus Garaway. Courtesy of Tim Gearhart

‘Burg season ends in Region 11 semis

By Jacob Smith jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 370-0713 ext. 1930, by email at jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT © 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

