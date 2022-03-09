Northwest’s Newman picks Quakers

McDERMOTT — In Northwest’s notable — yet unorthodox — offense, Austin Newman’s relegated role was often, if he wasn’t a running quarterback, to turn and hand the football off.

But, in his four years for the Mohawks —including the last three under head coach Bill Crabtree —Newman’s noteworthy leadership should be definitely discussed.

And, Newman’s reward for his large leadership role was Wilmington College —as he recently announced his intention to play his college football for the NCAA Division III and Ohio Athletic Conference program, located in Wilmington.

Newman was flanked at his signing ceremony by his parents, Mike and Jennifer Newman; brother Andrew Newman; Crabtree; Northwest High School Athletic Director Dave Frantz; and several family members, Mohawk teammates and friends.

Newman announced his intentions on the same day as fellow senior teammate Aaren Penn, the Mohawks’ all-Southeast District Division V first-team defensive lineman — who will play his college football for Otterbein University.

Otterbein is also a member of the OAC, so Newman and Penn will now play against each other for four years.

The six-foot and three-inches tall and 205-pound Newman was a two-way position player for the Mohawks, but plans to play only quarterback for the Quakers under acting head coach Corey Fillipovich — who begins his fifth season with Wilmington this spring.

“I visited there that first day, and I was like ‘this is home’. It’s close, it’s got everything I need, and I know people there too,” said Newman.

Newman played four years of football and basketball for Northwest, as this spring season marks his third and final season of track and field.

He was an all-Southeast District Division V Special Mention selection as a senior.

As the Mohawks captured their first-ever Southern Ohio Conference Division I outright championship in his junior campaign of 2020, while winning the program’s first-ever state playoff game in thrilling fashion against Portsmouth (21-20), Newman’s steady head —and hands and legs with Northwest’s offense — had a large role in the Mohawks’ success.

This past season, Newman navigated the Mohawks through a four-game losing streak with five consecutive wins —in a .500 season in which several teammates, including and especially his fellow seniors, endured insurmountable injuries.

“Austin has been a leader for us. Even as a young guy, he worked hard and tried to make sure he earned everyone’s respect. He has worked hard in the weight room and really developed himself into a physical specimen. He was a four-year starter for our program. He was always willing to do everything in his power to help us win and he has been an excellent role model for the young kids,” said Crabtree. “I’ve known Austin since the day he came home from the hospital, and it has been really fun watching him grow up and lead the turnaround of Northwest football like he has. I can’t wait to see him play at the next level, and keep doing what he can to make Mohawk Nation proud.”

Newman, likewise, was proud of what he was a part of in Roy Rogers Country.

“It was definitely a lot of fun. A lot of it was making history. Playing for these guys (Northwest coaching staff), it’s really taught me how to work hard and it motivated me. They helped make some of my dreams come true and playing at the next level,” he said. “I work hard with everything I do and as a leader, I motivate others around me and keep everybody going.”

Now, he takes the next step —along with his leadership qualities —to the land of the Quakers.

He said he plans to major in Exercise Science, and will focus for Physical Therapy —as he aims to attend graduate school once his Wilmington years are done.

“It’s definitely an unbelievable experience that I am going to have with Wilmington. Both academically and athletically,” he said.

Northwest High School senior Austin Newman, seated second from right, announces his intention to play college football for Wilmington College. Seated with Newman are, from left, brother Andrew Newman, father Mike Newman and mother Jennifer Newman. Standing are, from left, Northwest High School Athletic Director Dave Frantz, Northwest High School head football coach Bill Crabtree, Drew Scarberry, Bill Shannon, Northwest High School assistant football coach Jesse Carver and Northwest High School assistant football coach Alex Stowell. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/03/web1_Austin-Newman-signing-.jpg Northwest High School senior Austin Newman, seated second from right, announces his intention to play college football for Wilmington College. Seated with Newman are, from left, brother Andrew Newman, father Mike Newman and mother Jennifer Newman. Standing are, from left, Northwest High School Athletic Director Dave Frantz, Northwest High School head football coach Bill Crabtree, Drew Scarberry, Bill Shannon, Northwest High School assistant football coach Jesse Carver and Northwest High School assistant football coach Alex Stowell. Jacob Smith | Daily Times

Mohawk QB to play for Wilmington

By Paul Boggs pboggs@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Paul Boggs at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1926, by email at pboggs@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @paulboggssports © 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

