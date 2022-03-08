Western defeats Valley in D-IV regional semis

ATHENS — A full story and additional photos will be updated on Wednesday and appear in the Thursday, March 10 print edition of The Daily Times.

The Valley Indians (20-5) saw their season end in a 63-55 loss to Western in a Division IV, Region 15 semifinal at the Convocation Center in Athens on Tuesday.

Trailing 30-28 at halftime, Valley was outscored by Western 17-7 in the third quarter. Western led by 12 on two occasions — their largest leads of the game.

In the loss, Valley shot 22-of-61 from the field and 1-of-19 from three. Western was 22-of-53 from the field and 4-of-14 from three.

“We played extremely hard I felt like, gave the effort we had to give. The thing that got us was we just didn’t hit shots tonight,” Valley coach Craig Tackett said, after the game. “We’ve talked about it all week long that you get this deep in tournaments, every team you play is good. Every team has earned the right to be there. We just didn’t hit a lot of shots, couldn’t get in a rhythm and couldn’t get going.”

Valley’s largest lead was seven — as the Indians from Lucasville started the game with a 7-0 lead. Western had captured a 13-12 lead by the end of the first period.

Valley cut Western’s lead to five on two occasions in the final two minutes, but were unable to overcome a tough shooting performance in the final stages.

Valley was led in scoring by senior Bryce Stuart who scored a team-high 17 points and junior George Arnett who scored 16 points.

Western junior Chase Carter led his team with a game-high 21 points on 8-of-13 shooting and 3-of-7 foul shooting.

Western reaches the regional final for the first time since 2007 with the 8-point win. A win at that stage would give Western its’ first regional championship since 1968.

The Indians from Latham will face Berlin Hiland in Friday’s Region 15 final at the Convo at 7 p.m. The Hawks are regional finalists for the 5th-straight year.

BOX SCORE

Western 13 17 17 16 — 63

Valley 12 16 7 20 — 55

Western (24-2) 63

Reed Brewster 2 0-0 4, Sean Kerns 0 0-0 0, Kam James 0 1-2 1, Drew Haggy 5 3-4 13, Kolten Miller 3 3-8 9, Noah Whitt 4 5-6 15, Gavin Myers 0 0-0 0, Chase Carter 8 3-7 21; TOTALS: 22 15-27 63; Three-point field goals: 4 (Whitt, Carter 2 apiece)

Valley (20-5) 55

George Arnett 6 3-4 16, Hunter Edwards 1 0-0 2, Colt Buckle 4 2-2 10, Carter Nickel 0 1-2 1, Jace Copley 0 3-4 3, Tucker Merritt 0 0-0 0, Bryce Stuart 8 1-2 17, Levi Stewart 3 0-0 6; TOTALS: 22 10-14 55; Three-point field goals: 1 (Arnett 1)

The Division IV, Region 15 tournament on Tuesday meant a return of “Basketball:30” in Southeast Ohio. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/03/web1_BB30-2-2.jpeg The Division IV, Region 15 tournament on Tuesday meant a return of “Basketball:30” in Southeast Ohio. Jacob Smith | Daily Times

Staff Report

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 370-0713 ext. 1930, by email at jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT © 2021 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

