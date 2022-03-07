Pennington swims well at Nationals

Kenzie Pennington took advantage of being the first SSU Swimmer to compete at the NAIA Nationals by qualifying into the finals of both her events. During the MSC Championship, Pennington won the 100 & 200 Yard Breaststroke, while qualifying for the trip to Columbus, GA for the NAIA National Meet.

The Ashland, KY native, first qualified for the 100 Yard Breaststroke and swam a 1:06.36 in the prelims to earn a spot in the finals. In the finals, her time of 1:06.80 was good enough to finish in 11th place, just barely outside the top 10.

She returned the final day of the meet to swim the 200 Yard Breaststroke. Once again, Pennington posted a time that would earn her a spot in the finals. She was fast enough to place 15th in the event, swimming the 200 Yards in 2:28.95.

Coach Cadogan had his to say about his star, “Her hard work and dedication paid off with these performances. She represents our Swimming Program and Shawnee State University with excellence, and had a great meet!”

Pennington had an exceptional season, earning first Team All-Mid-South Conference. She was also an Academic All-Conference performer for her outstanding work in the classroom. Kenzie was selected the MSC Swimmer of the Week for the first week in Octoboer, which was her third time career selection.