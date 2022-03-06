SSU softball splits series

PORTSMOUTH — On the second day between Shawnee State and Cumberland University, the teams would split games once again. SSU would lose the first match 2-0 but would get hot and nab a 9-2 win for their second game of the day.

Game 1

Although they notched three hits, Shawnee would go without scoring in their first game of the day. The pitching from the Pheonix was too much as they restricted SSU’s offense early on. The Bears fought to find gaps and were unable to connect. Cassie Schaefer closed out the final inning without allowing a single hit, but Shawnee’s offense was unable to combat the lead as Cumberland University got the 2-0 win.

Game 2

SSU allowed a single run in the first inning but quickly answered back with two of their own. The Bears got their offense running throughout the game, amassing twelve hits and scoring in five separate innings. Cassie Schaefer started strong on the mound, only allowing four hits and 2 runs, then, freshman Cameryn Davidson came in to close and threw a shutout. Aleeya Adkins led the way on offense, knocking in 5 RBIs. The Bears snag a second game win 9-2.

The Bears will go on the road again on March 10 to take on Asbury University in Wilmore, Kentucky. The first game starts at 3:00 PM and a second game will follow.