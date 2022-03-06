Bears drop series to Phoenix

PORTSMOUTH — Shawnee State took the field again on the final day of the conference series against the Cumberland Phoenix. The Phoenix beat the Bears in both games 8-4 and 19-12.

Game 1

The Bears struggled to figure out the starting pitcher that the Phoenix threw at the Bears. Shawnee would go hitless in the first three innings of the game. Until the fourth inning when the Bears would send Freshman Jacob Heighton to the plate where he would double to the right-center field. The Bears would find two runs in the bottom of the fifth as Howie Rodriguez would single and Tanner Lund would hit a sacrifice fly to right field. Shawnee would score again in the bottom of the seventh when Lund would homer to right field. The Bears defensively could not stop the Phoenix offense, giving up eight runs on nine hits leading to the 8-4 loss for SSU.

Game 2

The offense would wake up in game two, but the Phoenix would stay hot coming into game two. Shawnee would once again have three players that would tally three hits; Rodriguez, Heighton, and Scott Herrmann. Rodriguez and Heighton would combine for five runs of the Bears’ 12 runs. George Duran would finish the day with one hit driving in two runs as well. Offensively the Phoenix just could not be stopped once again as they would tally up 19 runs on 20 hits which would just be too much for the Bears as they fall 19-12 in a back and forth game.

The Bears will be back in action Wednesday, March 9th starting at 2 PM as they play against Ohio Christian.