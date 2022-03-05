‘Burg goes back-to-back: Pirates defeat Chesapeake in district final

WAVERLY — A full version of this story will be available later and in the Tuesday, March 8 print edition of The Daily Times.

When “Basketball:30” makes its’ return to Southeast Ohio, one of its’ most seasoned contestants will be there center stage.

With their 64-47 win over Chesapeake in Friday’s Division III district championship, the Wheelersburg Pirates claimed the program’s second consecutive district title — and fourth in the last five seasons.

After taking a 16-15 lead early in the second quarter — the sixth and final lead change of the game — the No. 8 seed Pirates never looked back.

‘Burg senior Eli Swords scored a career-high 34 points in the win on 12 field goals (team-high five three pointers) and 5-of-8 free throws.

“Normally I like to take a quick shot and see if it goes in,” Swords said. “Hit that first one and felt like I was in the zone. Didn’t look back and kept shooting”

Swords scored 12 of the Pirates 14 first quarter points as ‘Burg held a 14-12 lead after the first eight minutes. With 15 points at halftime, the senior pushed the Pirates over the finish line with 19 in the second half.

Fellow senior Cooper McKenzie scored six points in each half for the Pirates, totaling 12 points on five field goals and a pair of free throws.

“It feels great,” McKenzie said, about winning a district title. “You get a chip on your shoulder being from Wheelersburg. Learned to deal with it, thrive under it, and always have to prove yourself. Feel like we did a good job of that tonight.”

With Chesapeake threatening in the final period, Josh Clark hit a clutch three to extend ‘Burg’s lead to 52-43 with just over five minutes to play — after the Panthers had cut their lead to two possessions.

“I thought we came out strong. Our scout team does a really good job,” Clark said. “They give us the best looks all week and we were really prepared coming into this game.”

Sophomore Tyler Sommer scored five of his seven points in the second quarter. Junior Nolan Wright knocked down a three in the second that put ‘Burg up 29-24 with less than 30 seconds to play in the half.

Chesapeake’s Bragg led the Panthers with a team-high 21 points on six field goals and 8-of-10 free throws.

“Not sure anybody around thought we would have this opportunity,” Wheelersburg coach Steven Ater said, after the win. “For them to prove a lot of people wrong, I think that’s meant a lot to them to keep achieving and reaching higher. They’re living in the moment and I’m excited for them.”

Wheelersburg will face East district champion Garaway in the D-III regional tournament on Wednesday, March 9 at 8 p.m. at the Convocation Center in Athens.

***

BOX SCORE

Wheelersburg 14 16 19 15 — 64

Chesapeake 12 12 12 11 — 47

Wheelersburg (15-11) 64

Braxton Rase 0 0-0 0, Connor Estep 0 1-3 1, Josh Clark 1 2-6 5, Nolan Wright 1 0-0 3, Eli Swords 12 5-8 34, Jackson Schwamburger 0 2-2 2, Tyler Sommer 3 0-0 7, Luke Swords 0 0-0 0, Cooper McKenzie 5 2-2 12, Kaden Johnson 0 0-0 0; TOTALS: 22 12-21 64; Three-point field goals: 8 (Swords 5, Wright, Clark, Sommer 1 apiece)

Chesapeake (15-9) 47

Cox 0 0-0 0, Blankenship 6 4-4 19, Maynard 1 1-5 3, Shockley 0 0-0 0, Daniels 0 0-0 0, Henderson 0 0-0 0, Oldaker 2 0-0 4, Bragg 6 8-10 21, Collins 0 0-0 0; TOTALS: 15 13-19 47; Three-point field goals: 4 (Blankenship 3, Bragg 1)

The 2021-22 Wheelersburg Pirates defeated Chesapeake 64-47 in a Division III district final at the Waverly Downtown Arena on Friday. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/03/web1_Wheelersburg-pirates-_-Burg.jpg The 2021-22 Wheelersburg Pirates defeated Chesapeake 64-47 in a Division III district final at the Waverly Downtown Arena on Friday. Jacob Smith | Daily Times

Pirates defeat Chesapeake in district final

By Jacob Smith jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com

© 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

© 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved