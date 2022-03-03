Claxon clips own mark in Jeeps’ win

SOUTH WEBSTER — If you’re going to go out, then why not leave your mark —by breaking your own mark, and setting a new one.

That’s exactly what South Webster senior Bri Claxon did on Wednesday.

That’s because Claxon, in her final game as a Lady Jeep, poured in a career-high 44 points —and established the new single-game scoring record for South Webster girls basketball.

Those “double fours” came in the Lady Jeeps’ final game for the 2021-22 season —a Southern Ohio Conference Division II makeup matchup against visiting Waverly on Wednesday, which the Lady Jeeps rolled to a 72-49 victory.

With the win, South Webster ended its excellent campaign at 20-5 —and outright runner-up in the SOC II at 14-2.

Their only league losses were against undefeated in the division Wheelersburg, which has captured 59 consecutive contests in the SOC II —and actually, although unlikely, still may make up a league tilt at Waverly.

As of Thursday, that game has not been rescheduled.

But back to Claxon and the Lady Jeeps, what a way to conclude her career.

Last season, she scored 43 in a home win over Eastern to set the new bar —but with the benefit of the makeup game, got one last chance to perform.

And did she ever —in front of the home fans in Jeep Country.

Claxon collected 16 two-point goals, three three-pointers, and 3-of-3 free throws —including 2-of-2 in the second quarter combined with a fourth-quarter old-fashioned three-point play.

Claxon scored nine points apiece in the first and third frames — with a three-ball and three twos apiece.

She sandwiched in eight points in the second stanza — on three deuces and 2-of-2 freebies.

But Claxon certainly saved her best for her final quarter as a Jeep —going off for 18 points, which included her final three-pointer and her old-fashioned three-point play.

However, her 44 points was not the only noteworthy number, and — in fact — it wasn’t the only school record she set.

Those 44 gave her 665 points for her senior season — as she also established a new SWHS record for most points in a single campaign.

Claxon, also announced as the District 14 Coaches Association Division IV Player of the Year, concludes her decorated South Webster career as the second all-time leading scorer in Lady Jeeps’ history.

She finishes with 1,859 career points —trailing only the legendary Kayla Cook, who amounted 2,165 points over her four years.

But the five-foot and nine-inch Claxon wasn’t the only Lady Jeep senior scoring in bunches against the Lady Tigers.

South Webster’s only other senior, six-foot Faith Maloney, muscled for double figures with 13 points —on five twos and a third-quarter three-pointer.

As Claxon shot and made the only South Webster free throws, the Jeeps dropped in 31 total field goals —including seven trifectas.

Claxon with her trio and Maloney with hers joined Bella Claxon in the first period, Riley Raynard in the second, and Skylar Zimmerman in the third as Lady Jeeps joining the three-ball barrage.

The only other Lady Jeeps twos — besides Claxon’s 16 and Maloney’s five — were Zimmerman and Makayla Raynard in the opening canto, and Kerith Wright in the fourth.

South Webster led 20-14 at the first stop and 33-28 at halftime, but erupted in the third salvo by outscoring the Lady Tigers 19-5.

Maloney scored seven of her 13 in that period, combined with the nine from Claxon and the triple by Zimmerman.

The Lady Jeeps then scored a second 20-spot in their final eight minutes.

Bailey Vulgamore led the Lady Tigers with 14 points — on four total field goals and 5-of-6 foul shots.

One of her four field goals was a three, as she also tallied all five of Waverly’s third-period points.

Ava Little landed the Lady Tigers’ other three threes, while Waverly’s leading scorer Kelli Stewart scored seven.

The loss left the Lady Tigers at 16-7, and at 10-5 in the SOC II.

South Webster senior Bri Claxon (12), in her final high school basketball game, broke her own single-game school scoring record —amassing 44 points in the Lady Jeeps' 72-49 Southern Ohio Conference Division II makeup victory over Waverly.

Staff report

