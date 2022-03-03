Bears baseball handle Midway

Shawnee State Bears traveled to Midway University Tuesday afternoon to take on the Eagles in the first mid-week action of the season. The nine-inning game would result in a Bears victory 13-7.

The Bears would start the game with the offense showing up in full force in the first inning of the game putting up four runs. Howie Rodriguez would start the fun with a single to left scoring Kyle Eslick, who was the courtesy runner for catcher Jacob Heighton who would reach on an error.

Noah Sniadach would then clean the bases hitting a three-run home run to right-center field. Rodriguez would come up again in the fifth inning with an opportunity to put Shawnee on the board with another single this time to center scoring Jacob Kline. The Bears would score in the final three innings tallying up 13 runs on 14 hits.

The Bears use six different arms giving each guy at least an inning of work during the game. The staff would keep the Eagles tame for the majority of the game only allowing seven runs on 15 hits. Shawnee State would come away with the victory 13-7.

The Bears are back in action this weekend as they open Mid-South Conference play at home against Cumberland University. The first game of the series will be Friday, March 4th, with a start time of 3 PM.