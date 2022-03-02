Lady Pirates’ season ends in regional semis: Union Local leads wire-to-wire to advance to Region 11 Final

LOGAN — A full version of this story will be available online Thursday and in the Friday, March 4 print edition of The Daily Times.

The Wheelersburg Lady Pirates saw their season season come to an end inside Logan’s Jim Myers Gymnasium in a Division III, Region 11 semifinal.

Belmont Union Local led wire-to-wire in Wednesday’s 56-45 win over the Lady Pirates, earning a spot in Saturday’s Region 11 final.

Lady Jets senior Hannah Merritt connected on four-of-four three pointers to start the game, helping Union Local build a 15-8 lead through one quarter.

Wheelersburg closed the gap in the second period, getting as close as four points at 20-16. Union Local responded with a 9-4 run to close the half in the final 3:25 to take a nine-point lead (29-20) at half.

Despite starting 0-of-13 and 2-0f-20 from three, ‘Burg remained in the game.

Union Local took its’ largest lead of the game at 43-30 — also the largest Lady Pirates deficit of the postseason.

Like a light switch, the Lady Pirates responded with a 12-0 run to cut the Lady Jets lead to one — the closest it had been since 0-0.

In a game of significant runs, Union Local answered right back with a 10-0 run to extend their lead back to double-digits.

Wheelersburg shot 5-of-23 from beyond the three-point line in the game.

The Lady Pirates committed 12 turnovers while forcing 14 Union Local turnovers — as the Lady Jets won the battle on the glass 30-25.

UL junior Reagan Vinskovich led the Lady Jets with a game-high 20 points on 8-of-11 shooting, followed by Hannah Merritt’s 16 points.

Wheelersburg junior Madison Whittaker led the Lady Pirates with 11 points (three-made 3-pointers), senior Alaina Keeney and junior Macee Eaton both scored 10 points.

Fairland and Union Local will be back at Logan’s Jim Myers Gymnasium for the Region 11 Final on Saturday, March 5 at 1:00 p.m.

BOX SCORE

Wheelersburg 8 12 10 15 — 45

Union Local 15 14 12 15 — 56

Wheelersburg (23-1) 45

Jocelyn Tilley 1 0-0 2, Madison Whittaker 4 0-0 11, Annie Coriell 0 0-0 0, Kiera Kennard 2 0-0 5, Alaina Keeney 4 0-0 10, Makenna Walker 2 0-0 5, Lexie Rucker 3 2-3 8, Macee Eaton 4 2-3 10; TOTALS: 17 6-8 45; Three-point field goals: 5 (Whittaker 3, Keeney 2)

Union Local (24-3) 56

Lauren Miller 0 1-2 1, Torre Kildow 4 1-6 9, Emily Kellaway 0 5-6 5, Hannah Merritt 5 2-2 16, Kiera Gregor 2 0-0 5, Reagan Vinskovich 8 4-6 20; TOTALS: 19 13-22 56; Three-point field goals: 5 (Merritt 4, Gregor 1)

Wheelersburg junior Madison Whittaker (5) scored a team-high 11 points in Wednesday’s Division III, Region 11 semifinal against Belmont Union Local. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/03/web1_Madison-Whitaker-_-Burg-2.jpg Wheelersburg junior Madison Whittaker (5) scored a team-high 11 points in Wednesday’s Division III, Region 11 semifinal against Belmont Union Local. Courtesy of Tim Gearhart

Union Local leads wire-to-wire to advance to Region 11 Final