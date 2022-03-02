Sommers signs to SSU soccer

LUCASVILLE — Shawnee State University men’s soccer gained an important piece with the signing of Valley senior Austin Sommers last week.

A four-year member of the Indians boys soccer program, Sommers said he’s excited to be able to continue his career at SSU beginning this fall.

“Very excited, looking forward to the competition and being apart of the program,” Sommers said.

In addition to his four years as a soccer player, Sommers also kicked for the Valley football team for two years.

Sommers helped the Indians soccer team win a sectional title in each of his four seasons, and earned several personal accolades along the way.

In his senior season — as part of the Southern Ohio Conference Division I champion Valley team — Sommers was named 2021 SOC I Player of the Year and a first-team member.

He was a Ohio State Soccer Coaches Association (OSSCA) all-district second-team member in his sophomore campaign — and earned all-district first team in both his junior and senior seasons.

Sommers was named to the OSSCA Division III second team in 2021, while helping Valley reach the D-III district final.

“Probably the best years of my life. Getting to compete with my friends and get great coaching.”

As of today, Sommers hasn’t decided on a major to pursue while attending SSU.

He’s hoping the things he’s learned and improved on while playing in high school will carry over to the collegiate game.

“The knowledge of the game, knowing where to be and being in shape year-round are things I’m going to try and carry from here to Shawnee,” Sommers said. “The players and coaches at SSU, they push everyone to be the best and compete as a team.”

Valley senior Austin Sommers scores a goal during the Indians’ win over Ironton St. Joe en route to an outright Southern Ohio Conference Division I championship. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/03/web1_St.-Joe-Valley-Sommer-scores-1-1.jpg Valley senior Austin Sommers scores a goal during the Indians’ win over Ironton St. Joe en route to an outright Southern Ohio Conference Division I championship. Patrick Phillips | Glory Days Photography Valley senior Austin Sommers (center seated) signed to continue his education and soccer career at Shawnee State University last week. Pictured (L-R, front:) Natasha Ademakinwa, Austin Sommers, Stacey Sommers; (L-R, back) Jacob Perry, Russ Sommers, Becky Sommers, Corey Sommers, Sue Austin, Jake Austin. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/03/web1_Austin-Sommers-_-Valley-1.jpg Valley senior Austin Sommers (center seated) signed to continue his education and soccer career at Shawnee State University last week. Pictured (L-R, front:) Natasha Ademakinwa, Austin Sommers, Stacey Sommers; (L-R, back) Jacob Perry, Russ Sommers, Becky Sommers, Corey Sommers, Sue Austin, Jake Austin. Jacob Smith | Daily Times

By Jacob Smith jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com

