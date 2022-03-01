Lady Wildcats hold off ND

PIKETON — Notre Dame and Waterford delivered another defensive battle in their meeting for the second straight year in the Division IV district final.

The Lady Titans fell 37-32 to the Lady Wildcats on Friday inside the Piketon High School Gymnasium, who repeat as D-IV district champions.

ND coach J.D. McKenzie credited Waterford on their defensive effort in a near mirror of their score at this stage the previous year.

“We talked at halftime if we can just run our offense in the second half, same thing we said last year,” McKenzie said. “It’s easier said than done because that’s as good of a defensive team as you’ll find out there. I thought the girls played tremendously hard and our defensive effort was as good as theirs.”

Waterford built up a 13-4 lead in the early goings — making 3-of-4 three pointers to start the game.

Notre Dame’s defense held Waterford from making a field goal from the 3:15 mark of the first quarter to the 1:28 mark of the second — nearly 10 minutes of game time.

A three pointer by ND sophomore Ella Kirby cut Waterford’s lead to 16-15 with 1:10 to play in the first half.

As time expired in the first half, Madi Heiner made her second of two three-pointers to give the Lady Wildcats a 19-15 lead at the break.

The Lady Titans took a 28-27 lead on a layup by junior Kamryn Bradford with 2:47 to play. Waterford closed the game on a 10-4 run to ultimately win by a five-point margin and advance to this week’s D-IV regional tournament.

Junior Annie Dettwiller led Notre Dame with a team-high 11 points while Kirby scored 10.

Waterford’s Cara Taylor scored 11 points to lead the Lady Wildcats.

For the game, Notre Dame shot 9-of-28 from the field (32.1-percent) while Waterford was 10-of-36 from the field (27.8-percent).

The Lady Wildcats committed 15 turnovers and grabbed 21 rebounds, edging Notre Dame who committed 18 turnovers and collected 20 rebounds.

The fortunate reality for the Lady Titans is that they’ll return every player from this year’s team with no seniors on their district runner-up roster.

McKenzie says he’ll be challenging his team with improving during the off-season in preparation for a run at the district and regional tournaments.

“It was bittersweet because it’s the end of the season, but you don’t have to say goodbye to anybody. Also want to put in their mind don’t be content with where we finished and use this as motivation. If we put the amount of work in this next year as we did the past 12 months, our goal is to get to Dayton,” he said. “I think this team’s capable of it and told them we’re really going to challenge them this summer with some competition. They’re up to the test and I think that helped us this year because they had to age quicker than they would have. We’re excited for getting back to work.”

Waterford advances to the D-IV regional semifinals to face Berne Union on Thursday, March 3 at 8:00 p.m. at Pickerington North High School.

BOX SCORE

Notre Dame 7 8 4 13 — 32

Waterford 13 6 4 14 — 37

Notre Dame (20-4) 32

Ella Kirby 2 4-4 10, Kamryn Bradford 2 0-2 4, Annie Dettwiller 2 7-7 11, Annabelle Ball 1 0-0 3, Gracie Ashley 2 0-0 4, Katie Strickland 0 0-0 0, Bree Hicks 0 0-0 0; TOTALS: 9 11-13 32; Three-point field goals: 3 (Kirby 2, Ball 1)

Waterford (22-3) 37

Cara Taylor 3 4-4 11, Lily Franchino 0 4-6 4, Mackenzie Suprano 1 2-2 4, Kendall Sury 1 1-3 3, Laykyn Jones 1 2-2 5, Madi Hiener 2 0-0 6, Avery Wagner 2 0-0 4, Kari Carney 0 0-0 0; TOTALS 10 13-17 37; Three-point field goals: 4 (Heiner 2, Jones, Taylor 1 apiece)

Lady Titans finish as district runner-up

