Ruby puts kicking foot forward

LUCASVILLE — Having a reliable kicker is one of the most important foundations for a football team at any level.

Valley senior Chase Ruby, the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association Division VI Southeast District first team kicker, became the newest signee to Olivet Nazarene University football program on Wednesday and is looking forward to bringing talents his westward.

Located in Olivet, Illinois, Olivet Nazarene has an undergrad enrollment of over 3,300 and competes in the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference (CCAC) as a member of the NAIA.

“I’m really excited, I’ve been wanting to go there for a long time and I can’t wait for the next four years at Olivet Nazarene,” Ruby said at Wednesday’s signing.

In addition to his accolade in football, Ruby was a four-year player for the Valley boys soccer program and helped the Indians win the Southern Ohio Conference Division I championship this past fall. Ruby was named SOC I boys soccer second team in 2021.

Ruby has also competed as a two-year member of the Indians’ boys basketball team, one year of tennis and track while attending Valley.

Being a two-sport athlete during the fall seasons the past three years was beneficial to Ruby, he says, as it allowed him to compete and improve on his craft.

“Soccer really helped with my power when it came to being on the football field,” Ruby said. “It’s different types of kicking in those sports, but both really helped me in where I am today.”

Upon enrolling at Olivet Nazarene, Ruby plans to major in kinesilogy, the study of anatomy, physiology, and mechanics of body movement.

The Valley senior said he’s looking forward to becoming the kicker for the Tigers and is thankful for the memories he’s made during high school.

“They are some of the best memories of my life, some that I’ll never forget,” Ruby said. “Appreciative of everyone who came to support and really looking forward to these next four years.”

Valley senior Chase Ruby (center seated) signed to continue his education and football career at Olivet Nazarene University in Olivet, Illinois. Pictured (front, L-R) Carter Ruby, Debi Ruby, Chase Ruby, Jason Ruby, Cayton Ruby; (back, L-R) Darren Crabtree, Evan Richards, Sharon Harris, Johnie Ruby, Darlene Ruby. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/02/web1_IMG_5170.jpg Valley senior Chase Ruby (center seated) signed to continue his education and football career at Olivet Nazarene University in Olivet, Illinois. Pictured (front, L-R) Carter Ruby, Debi Ruby, Chase Ruby, Jason Ruby, Cayton Ruby; (back, L-R) Darren Crabtree, Evan Richards, Sharon Harris, Johnie Ruby, Darlene Ruby. Jacob Smith | Daily Times

Valley senior signs with Olivet Nazarene

By Jacob Smith jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 370-0713 ext. 1930, by email at jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT © 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

