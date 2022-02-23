Boys Basketball Recaps — Feb. 21 & 22

Boys Basketball

Minford 70, Eastern 51

BEAVER — The Minford Falcons finished up regular-season competition on Monday night, and finished as outright runner-up in the Southern Ohio Conference Division II, following their 70-51 runaway win at Eastern.

The contest was a makeup matchup, as the Falcons soared higher than the host Eagles at almost every turn.

Minford maintained a 20-16 advantage after the opening quarter, then broke free from a 30-30 halftime tie by doubling up the Eagles over the second half —by a count of 40-21.

In completing the season sweep of Eastern, the Falcons outdid the Eagles 18-11 in the third frame —then ramped it up in the fourth, towards a 22-point period.

The Falcons handed champion Waverly its only SOC II loss —but season splits with South Webster, Valley and Waverly were the reason behind the runner-up effort.

Still, Minford ended up a solid 13-3 in the league —part of now 19-4 on the year.

The Eagles, on the other hand, won only twice in 16 division bouts —and concluded their season at 5-19.

Nine different Falcons found the scorebook by making at least one basket —including Devin Parker in the second stanza, Jackson Shoemaker in the third frame, and Ethan Connally with one in the last.

Three Falcons finished in double figures, paced by six-foot and four-inch senior standout Trenton Zimmerman —who poured in 25 points on 10 two-pointers and 5-of-6 foul shots.

Myles Montgomery made five field goals and 4-of-5 freebies for 14 points, while Joe Hannah had 11 on four total buckets and 2-of-2 free throws.

Hannah hit a third-quarter three-pointer, while Adam Crank connected twice from long distance —in the first and third frames.

Jeffrey Pica and Bailey White, with four second-half points apiece, rounded out the Minford scoring.

The Falcons finished with 27 total field goals, and meshed 13 of their 15 charity tosses.

Minford, the Southeast District’s Division III top seed, returns to the road on Saturday — for a Division III district semifinal against eighth-seeded Wheelersburg.

The Falcons swept the Pirates in the regular season —as part of SOC II play.

Tip time is set for 1 p.m. at Waverly’s Downtown Arena.

Wheelersburg 66, Northwest 45

WHEELERSBURG — The Wheelersburg Pirates, with four seniors playing their final home affair, posted a Southern Ohio Conference Division II makeup victory on Tuesday night — winning over the Northwest Mohawks 66-45 to gain the season split.

Wheelersburg went off for 22 first-period points, and almost doubled up the Mohawks (22-13) by opening canto’s end.

The Pirates then outscored the Mohawks 21-11 in the second stanza, then withstood a lull of six third-quarter points —still staking a 49-34 advantage after three salvos.

The Pirates returned to form for the fourth quarter —winning that one 17-11.

With the victory, the Pirates ensured themselves another winning season —as they raised their record to 13-11.

Wheelersburg was the three-time defending division champion, but went 7-9 in the league this year.

The loss officially ended Northwest’s season at 8-13 — and at 5-11 in the SOC II.

Eight separate Pirates posted in the scorebook, as Wheelersburg landed 27 total field goals —compared to only 18 for the Mohawks.

The Pirates also made as many foul shots (seven) as Northwest even attempted.

Five Pirates — Josh Clark with 13, Tyler Sommer with 11, and Jackson Schwamburger, Cooper McKenzie and Eli Swords with 10 —all notched double figures.

Schwamburger with two trifectas in the second quarter —and one apiece by Sommer (second quarter) McKenzie (first) and Clark (first) — accounted for all five Pirates’ made treys.

McKenzie, Swords and Clark are all seniors, as is Braxton Rase —who added eight points.

For the Mohawks, Tanner Bolin bagged four three-pointers towards 12 points —as fellow sophomore Connor Lintz landed two twos and two threes towards 10.

Jay Jenkins and Kory Butler both scored seven, as Butler bucketed a three-point goal.

Austin Newman and Alex Baer both had two field goals.

It was the final game for three Mohawk seniors —Newman, Evan Amburgey and Brayden Campbell, the last of which split a pair of free throws.

The Pirates are back in action on Saturday —as they face top-seeded Minford for a Southeast District Division III semifinal.

The Falcons swept the Pirates in the regular season —as part of SOC II play.

Tip time is set for 1 p.m. at Waverly’s Downtown Arena.

© 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

