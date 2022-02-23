SSU women fall in MSC opening round

PORTSMOUTH — The SSU Bears took on the sixth seeded UPIKE Bears in the opening round of the MSC Tournament in Pikeville tonight. However, UPIKE came away with the 76-60 win.

UPIKE scored the first three baskets of the game and jumped out to an early 12-2 lead. SSU worked to keep things close. A Kevanika Brown lay-up cut the UPIKE lead to 7, at 14-7. However, UPIKE finished the quarter with another run to secure a 26-13 lead heading into the second quarter.

SSU (4-20) picked up the defense in the second, holding UPIKE to 15 points. Marnae Holland and Kambrayia Elzy kept SSU within striking distance as they combined to score 10 points in the second.

The second half was competitive throughout, as Evelyn Oktavec found her shooting stroke. She was a perfect 4-4 from deep. SSU outscored UPIKE 37-35 in the final 20 minutes of the contest. SSU wraps up their season, while UPIKE moves on to play the University of the Cumberlands in the MSC quarterfinals.

•Kambrayia Elzy finished with 21 points and 3 assists

•Marnae Holland had a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds

•Evelyn Oktavec had 14 points including 4 threes

•Tanisia Murphy chipped in with 7 points and 5 rebounds knocking down 2 threes