Bears knock off Life

PORTSMOUTH — Waller Gymnasium hosted a playoff matchup between Life University and Shawnee State on Tuesday night, which ended in a lopsided victory for SSU. After a too-close-for-comfort first half, the Bears (17-13) offense and defense heated up as the game winded to a close and they secured a 79-66 first round win.

Tuesday night’s matchup got off to a hot start, with Miles Thomas and Issac Abergut leading the offense. In the first ten minutes of the game, Abergut hit three threes and Thomas got two more to go down. With their full court pressure, SSU hounded Life into turnovers and empty possessions. The Bears were able to push their lead up to 13 with 11:40 left to play, 28-15. The Running Eagles mounted their comeback with a 10-0 run to tie the game, 34-34, at the 1:55 mark. After a double technical and a stoppage of play, Donoven Carlisle finished the half with a dunk just before the buzzer to give the Bears a 38-34 lead heading into the half.

The second half began with an 8-0 run by the Bears, with two threes from Issac Abergut and two foul shots from Miles Thomas. SSU played stifling defense and caused Life’s offense to grind to a halt. The Bears were able to make good on all of the Running Eagles’ misses, and increase their lead for the half. Shawnee State’s offense and defense began firing on all cylinders kick starting a 12-0 run by Shawnee to push the lead to 20, 69-49. The Bears cruised to the final horn taking home the win, 79-66.

-Issac Abergut led all scorers with 19 points, shooting 5-8 from three

-Miles Thomas and Latavious Mitchell chipped in 15 points each

-Amier Gilmore led the night in rebounds, grabbing 9 boards and adding 12 points

-Donoven Carlisle rounds the night out with 11 points and 7 boards

The Bears now travel to Bowling Green, KY to take #2 Seed, UT Southern, Saturday, February 26th. Tip is set for 5:30 pm central time

Ticket must be purchased ahead of time: https://www.mid-southconference.org/hometown-ticketing

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/02/web1_SSU-logo-3.jpg