No holding back Lady Jeeps: SW never trails in district semis win over PV

PIKETON — For every Paint Valley run, the South Webster Lady Jeeps had a response.

The No. 4 seed Lady Jeeps never trailed in their 64-51 win over the Lady Bearcats in a Division IV district semifinal on Saturday, but they were indeed tested.

A corner three-pointer by Skylar Zimmerman gave South Webster its largest lead at 53-36 with just over five minutes left in the fourth quarter.

However, with less than two minutes left, Paint Valley had cut the Lady Jeeps’ lead to two possessions at 53-49.

“During that time period, there was a couple of physical plays. All game long they played as a unit, in unison. We challenged them to finish what they started,” SW coach Ryan Dutiel said, afterwards. “Wanted them to stay focused, see it through to the end and we’d be playing again on Friday.”

Junior Riley Raynard hit a corner three with 1:50 to play to extend the South Webster lead to 58-49.

Including Raynard’s three, the Lady Jeeps closed the game on an 11-2 run — punching their ticket into Friday’s district final.

SW senior Bri Claxon led all scorers with a game-high 29 points.

Claxon took over in the second half, scoring 20 of her 29 points in the final 16 minutes.

Zimmerman scored 15 points and knocked down a team-best four three-pointers, two of which came early on as SW’s first two made field goals of the game.

Faith Maloney scored 10 points and a sank a long-range two as time expired in the third period, helping preserve South Webster’s double-digit lead at 44-34.

“That was a huge boost of confidence for her (Zimmerman), every one of those threes she hit were huge. Her defense out front on (Averi) McFadden holding her to two points was also big,” Dutiel said. “Bri kind of taking over, that’s what we expect her to do. She’s our leader whose done a great job all year long. And getting Faith involved like today, when can get everyone involved, it makes us a really difficult team to guard.”

South Webster won the battle on the glass, outrebounding Paint Valley 29-22.

The Lady Jeeps also forced 20 Lady Bearcat turnovers, while committing 15 of their own.

South Webster was efficient from the field, shooting 46.3-percent (25-of-54) as a team — and 8-of-20 from three-point land.

“I think a lot of that has to do with their state tournament run in volleyball. Having their mental resolve tested in that run, that’s carried over from volleyball and been applied on the basketball court,” Dutiel said, of his team’s toughness. “They don’t ever give up, always looking for advantage and ways to get something done.”

With their 13-point win in the district semis, the Lady Jeeps return to the D-IV district final for the first time since 2017 — when the program was led by former coach Kristie Johnson.

A win at that stage will give South Webster its first district championship and regional tournament appearance since 2016.

“Kristie Johnson established such a tradition and legacy for this program,” Dutiel said. “We’re thrilled to death to make it back, where a lot of her teams made it, and put South Webster back in the district final.”

The Lady Jeeps will face top-seeded Trimble on Friday (Feb. 25) at 6:30 p.m. — back at Piketon High School.

South Webster and Trimble played to a tight contest in Glouster on Jan. 22, a game that saw the Lady Jeeps escape with a 58-56 win.

That win sparked a current nine-game winning streak for South Webster (19-4), which hasn’t dropped a game in over a month.

“Seeing them before in the regular season I think is an advantage for us. We’ve seen each other’s personnel, we know what we have. Just have to come out and execute,” Dutiel said. “Up there it was a back-and-forth game until we were able to pull away late, expect the same thing on Friday night. We just have to attack it like we did tonight — one quarter at a time, one possession at a time. Play good defense and rebound and the rest will take care of itself.”

***

BOX SCORE

Paint Valley 5 12 17 17 — 51

South Webster 15 10 19 20 — 64

Paint Valley (19-5) 51

Abbi Stanforth 6 2-2 17, Olivia Smith 9 2-2 20, Hanna Uhrig 3 0-0 9, Bella Stauffer 0 0-0 0, Averi McFadden 0 2-2 2, Kendall Dye 1 0-2 3; TOTALS: 19 6-8 51; Three-point field goals: 7 (Stanforth and Uhrig 3 apiece, Kendall Dye 1)

South Webster (19-4) 64

Faith Maloney 4 2-2 10, Bri Claxon 13 1-1 29, Bella Claxon 2 0-1 5, Kerith Wright 0 0-0 0, Skylar Zimmerman 5 1-2 15, Riley Raynard 1 2-2 5; TOTALS: 25 6-8 64; Three-point field goals: 8 (Zimmerman 4, Bri Claxon 2, Bella Claxon and Riley Raynard 1 apiece)

South Webster coach Ryan Dutiel rallies his team in the late stages of their 64-51 win over Paint Valley in a Division IV district semifinal. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/02/web1_Ryan-Dutiel-_-SW-PV-1.jpg South Webster coach Ryan Dutiel rallies his team in the late stages of their 64-51 win over Paint Valley in a Division IV district semifinal. Ed Litteral | Daily Times South Webster senior Bri Claxon (12) scored a game-high 29 points during the Lady Jeeps’ 13-point win over Paint Valley in a D-IV district semifinal. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/02/web1_Bri-Claxon-_-SW-PV-1.jpg South Webster senior Bri Claxon (12) scored a game-high 29 points during the Lady Jeeps’ 13-point win over Paint Valley in a D-IV district semifinal. Ed Litteral | Daily Times South Webster junior Riley Raynard (23) fights for possession of the ball with two Paint Valley defenders during their 64-51 win in a Division IV district semifinal. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/02/web1_Riley-Raynard-_-SW-PV-1.jpg South Webster junior Riley Raynard (23) fights for possession of the ball with two Paint Valley defenders during their 64-51 win in a Division IV district semifinal. Ed Litteral | Daily Times

SW never trails in district semi win over PV

By Jacob Smith jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 370-0713 ext. 1930, by email at jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT © 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 370-0713 ext. 1930, by email at jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT © 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved